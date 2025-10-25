Inter Miami CF Claims 3-1 Win, Pulls Ahead in Round One Best-Of-3 Series Against Nashville

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - - Inter Miami CF secured a 3-1 win over Nashville SC tonight in Game 1 to take the lead in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides. A brace from captain Lionel Messi, who earned Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match honors, and a goal from attacker Tadeo Allende led Inter Miami to victory at home at Chase Stadium.

"We're happy to have won the first one, but this is just the beginning. Now it's time to rest and start preparing during the week for Saturday's match, which will also be a very tough one, because the opponent has great players - players who can hurt you," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "We need to make adjustments and minimize our mistakes as much as possible."

Inter Miami took the pitch to kick off the postseason with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield, with Allende, Messi, and Baltasar Rodríguez playing further ahead; Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Inter Miami found the opener through Messi in the 19th minute following a fantastic play in combination with Suárez. Our Club captain found Suarez in space outside the box on the right end of the pitch, who returned the favor delivering a precise cross that was met by a diving header from Messi to send the ball to the back of the net. The goal was Messi's 30th this 2025 MLS season, while the assist was Suárez's 11th.

Inter Miami generated several opportunities throughout the remainder of the first half, but ultimately the match went into the break with the 1-0 scoreline. The closest chances came in the 31st minute with an attempt from Allende from inside the box following a precise long ball De Paul that was stopped by the opposition's keeper, and in the 32nd minute through a shot from Fray from the right end of the box that hit the side netting of the goal.

Inter Miami was able to double its lead in the second half, with Allende heading home a precise delivery from Fray from the right wing in the 62nd minute. The goal was Allende's 12th this league campaign and Fray's fourth assist, who has now contributed two assists in the last two matches.

Messi secured his brace and rounded out the result for Inter Miami in the sixth minute of stoppage time, capitalizing on a loose ball and striking from close range to tally his 31st league goal in 2025.

The visitors then cut one back in the final minutes, with Hany Mukhtar scoring for Nashville in the 11th minute of added time for the final 3-1 scoreline.

Next, Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Join the Club for the official Watch Party presented by Heineken at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale. Be among the first fans to arrive and enjoy a free ticket, plus exciting giveaways and more throughout the night. Come out and support the team!

Special Prematch Presentation of the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

Prior to kickoff, Inter Miami and Major League Soccer celebrated Messi's historic season, with Major League Soccer's Commissioner, Don Garber, presenting him with the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez) 19', Tadeo Allende (Ian Fray, Lionel Messi) 62', Lionel Messi 90'+6

NSH - Hany Mukhtar 90'+11

Misconduct:

MIA - Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card) 54', Rodrigo De Paul (Yellow Card) 56'

NSH - Sam Surridge (Yellow Card) 56'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Ian Fray (Gonzalo Luján 89'), Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba; M Tadeo Allende (Mateo Silvetti 77'), Rodrigo De Paul (Yannick Bright 89'), Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 70'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK Óscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor; F Fafa Picault

Nashville SC - GK Joe Willis; D Andy Nájar (Josh Bauer 86'), Walker Zimmerman ©, Jeisson Palacios, Daniel Lovitz (Tate Schmitt 86'); M Bryan Acosta (Matthew Corcoran 69'), Edvard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 69'); F Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl 74')

Unused Substitutes - GK Brian Schwake; D Jack Maher; F Teal Bunbury, Tyler Boyd

Details of the Game:

Date: October 24, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

MIA- 55%

NSH - 45%

Shots:

MIA - 13

NSH - 7

Saves:

MIA - 2

NSH - 3

Corners:

MIA - 5

NSH - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 13

NSH - 17







