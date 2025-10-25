Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Portland Timbers Match Up

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Wildcard Match winner was determined Wednesday night after the Portland Timbers defeated Real Salt Lake 3-1 at Providence Park. San Diego FC is set to face the Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The stage is set! Round One Best-of-3 Series kicks off Sunday, October 26. Game One, presented by Sharp HealthCare will be one to remember! For the third time, the Chrome and Azul will take on the Timbers, but for the first time in the postseason.

A crucial piece in the victory against RSL was the Portland Timbers' forward Felipe Mora. The forward scored a brace against RSL, registering his fifth goal of the season and his fifth career brace. Mora has registered 52 goals for the Timbers in 157 appearances across all competitions. This season, the forward has started 20 matches, played in 33, contributing five goals and four assists.

Another notable player to watch out for is captain and midfielder Diego Chara, a seasoned veteran for the Timbers. Chara had not started for the Timbers since September 24 and recorded a 93% accuracy against RSL. The midfielder had the second most passes from the Timbers for the game (57).

The Timbers are making their ninth appearance in an MLS postseason (12-7-7) and have three MLS Cup appearances including 2015, 2018, and 2021. SDFC are the new kids on the block and look to defeat the Timbers in their inaugural season. The last time the two Clubs met at Snapdragon Stadium, SDFC held 62% of the ball compared to Portland's 38%.

The Club has to be ready defensively as well as offensively. Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos currently has two clean sheets against the Timbers, securing his 10th clean sheet this season.

SDFC looks to defeat the Timbers at home and get their first win in the Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium. This season, San Diego FC defeated Portland in dramatic fashion during Decision Day this past Saturday, 4-0. When SDFC hosted the Timbers at home in late August, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

San Diego is making history - will you be a part of it? Limited tickets remain to cheer on the squad this Sunday. The first 25,000 fans will receive an exclusive scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare.







