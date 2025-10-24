Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team Tryout Announced for November 22-23 in Salinas

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation is excited to announce an Open Tryout for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23, at the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex (1440 Constitution Blvd., Salinas, CA 93905) from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is an exclusive opportunity for aspiring soccer players to showcase their talents in front of the Earthquakes' coaching staff.

Currently known as The Town FC, the team has advanced to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive season under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who has enjoyed success developing pros. One example is midfielder Beau Leroux, who scored four goals in 22 games for DeGeer and TTFC in 2024 before making the jump to the Earthquakes' MLS first team and playing significant minutes in 2025.

The tryout is open to male participants between the ages of 18-25, offering each player the chance to compete in two 50-minute, 11v11 matches with a rest period of 60-70 minutes between matches. Please arrive physically fit to compete in both games. All proceeds from the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team Open Tryout will benefit the Quakes Foundation, which is committed to empowering youth through the beautiful sport of soccer.

Tryout Details:

Date: Nov. 22 or Nov. 23, 2025 (participation is for one date only).

Location: Salinas Regional Soccer Complex (1440 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93905).

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Format: Two 50-minute, 11v11 matches per player with a 60-to-70-minute rest between games.

Cost: $225

Attire: All participants will receive a Quakes performance shirt to wear during the event. Important Information:

Age Requirement: Players must be male and between the ages of 18-25.

Travel: Participants are responsible for their own travel, food and accommodations.

Positions: Players are expected to play the position specified in their registration.

Weather: The tryout will take place rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, updates will be provided via email.

Selection: Players identified by Quakes staff will be invited to the Invite-Only Combine in December held by the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team. Selection is not guaranteed.

For additional questions, contact the Quakes Foundation via communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.







