Whitecaps FC Expecting Record Playoff Crowd on Sunday and Highest Total Attendance

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - With only two days to go until beginning a highly-anticipated playoff journey, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that a club-record MLS Cup Playoffs crowd is expected for the opening match this coming Sunday, October 26 at BC Place. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT as the 'Caps begin their Round One Best-of-3 Series against FC Dallas. Whitecaps FC 2025 playoffs are presented by BLG, BMO, and TELUS.

With tickets moving fast, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, premium hospitality is available HERE, or visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets to find additional options. Gates will open 90 minutes before kick and the first 20,000 fans on Sunday will receive a Whitecaps FC MLS Cup Playoffs flag. For the latest information, visit whitecapsfc.com/playoffs.

"Everyone can feel the buzz building for these playoffs," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer and sporting director. "Our players are very focused, and they want to do something special for this city. In order to accomplish that, we are going to need our home field advantage to be the best that it has ever been."

Whitecaps FC have welcomed over one million fans to BC Place since 2024, the most in club history over two seasons. With 504,232 supporters already through the gates this season, the 'Caps are poised to shatter last year's record total of 507,986. The club has also had:

25,000+ attendance at six consecutive weekend home matches for the first time in the club's MLS history

94% season ticket renewal for 2026, and already more than 2,000 new season tickets

Record merchandise sales, food & beverage sales, social media engagement, as well as global media mentions and media reach The current record attendance for a Whitecaps FC home match in the MLS Cup Playoffs came in 2023, when BC Place welcomed a crowd of 30,204 as the 'Caps faced Los Angeles FC.

Following Sunday's first game, the 'Caps will head south for the second match on Saturday, November 1 at Toyota Stadium. Should a third game be necessary, it will take place on Friday, November 7 at BC Place.

MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

Game 1: Sunday, October 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT - BC Place, Vancouver, BC

Watch: MLS Season Pass & Apple TV

Listen: 101.1 HD3, CKNW.com

Game 2: Saturday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. PT - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Watch: MLS Season Pass & Apple TV, TSN

Listen: 101.1 HD3, CKNW.com

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, November 7 (TIME TBD) - BC Place, Vancouver, BC

Watch: MLS Season Pass & Apple TV

Listen: 101.1 HD3, CKNW.com This is the third consecutive season that Whitecaps FC have qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, and the fourth time in the past five years. During the 2025 regular season, Whitecaps FC set club records in MLS for points with 63, wins with 18, away wins with eight, and goals scored with 66, while leading the league with a +28 goal difference and were tied for the fewest losses, with just seven.

This will be the second time that Whitecaps FC face FC Dallas in the postseason, with the previous meeting taking place back in 2014. The two teams split their 2025 regular season series, with the 'Caps winning 1-0 in Texas on March 15, and Dallas coming away with a 2-1 result at BC Place to end the regular season.

The winner of the series between Western Conference second place Vancouver and seventh place Dallas will face the winner of third place Los Angeles FC and sixth place Austin FC in the MLS Cup Western Conference Semifinals.

MLS Cup Playoffs Key Dates:

Round One Best-of-3 Series:  Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9

Conference Semifinals:  Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23

Conference Finals:  Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

MLS Cup:  Saturday, December 6 For the latest information on Whitecaps FC and the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com.

HOW TO WATCH:

MLS Season Pass and Apple TV will broadcast every match of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit: tv.apple.com.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 series games.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through TSN and RDS in Canada and on FOX Sports in the United States (FS1 and FOX Deportes).







Major League Soccer Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.