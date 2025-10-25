SDFC Captain Jeppe TVerskov Is Here to Stay

Oh captain. My captain. San Diego FC's captain isn't going anywhere. Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov is staying in San Diego. The Danish international re-signed to a contract extension guaranteed through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028.

"I'm happy, I feel like I have had a good season here and feels like the Club has also been happy with me," said Tverskov. "As soon as we started talking a little bit about it, it made good sense for both parties, so it wasn't difficult for either of us, so I'm happy and we're happy. So everyone's happy."

The SDFC captain was among the Club's first three signings and made his MLS debut on February 23, also marking his first appearance in the Starting XI, wearing the captain's armband. Since the 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy, the midfielder has started in 33 MLS Regular Season appearances, contributing two goals and 13 assists.

"He's excellent (on Tverskov contract extension). I think that through his actions and the way he plays, how he is in the locker room, how he trains, and how he is in the community, he's a role model for who we are as San Diego," said head coach Mikey Varas in Spanish.

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy also shared how he felt about the captain's extension.

"Truly very happy, he deserves it. I believe that he has been not only as a player but also as a captain, a fundamental part of the team, and hopefully he stays here for many years," said Godoy in Spanish.

The Club is currently preparing for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The captain shared what he's telling his teammates in the locker room ahead of Game 1, presented by Sharp HealthCare against the Portland Timbers.

"Going into the Playoffs with a great team, smelling that it could be this year, is something you shouldn't take for granted, so it's all the small things that matter right now," said Tverskov. "On the everyday basis, on the pitch, on the recovery phases, like all the small things, the next two months, is going to be essential."

