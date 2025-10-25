San Diego FC Hosts Portland Timbers in Historic First-Ever Playoff Match

Published on October 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will make history this weekend when the Club hosts its first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs match, presented by Sharp HealthCare, on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium will receive a commemorative SDFC Playoff scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare, as San Diego opens its Round One Best-of-3 series against the Portland Timbers.

Playoff Debut on Home Soil Following a record-breaking inaugural season, SDFC enters the postseason as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed after posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points. Sunday's Playoff opener marks a historic milestone for the Club and for professional soccer in San Diego, as Snapdragon Stadium hosts its first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs match.

The Round One Best-of-3 series will see San Diego host Game 1 this Sunday, travel to Providence Park for Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 1 (6:30 p.m. PT), and, if necessary, return home for a decisive Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 9, presented by California Bank & Trust.

Portland Advances from Wild Card Round The Portland Timbers arrive in San Diego riding momentum after a 3-1 home victory over Real Salt Lake in Wednesday's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Wild Card match. With the win, Portland secured its spot in Round One and will now face the Western Conference champions in what promises to be an intense and physical series.

Third Meeting Between the Clubs Sunday's Playoff clash marks the third-ever meeting between San Diego and Portland this season. The sides played to a 0-0 draw at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 23 before SDFC claimed a convincing 4-0 victory at Providence Park on MLS Decision Day, Oct. 18. San Diego will look to continue that momentum and take an early lead in the best-of-three series in front of a packed home crowd.

SDFC's Record-Breaking Inaugural Season

In their debut MLS campaign, San Diego FC has rewritten the record books:

- First expansion club in league history to finish atop a conference standings table

- Most wins (19) and points (63) by an expansion team in MLS history

- Clinched playoff berth earlier than any expansion team in league history

- No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and home-field advantage through the Conference Final

Matchday Information Fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience the electric atmosphere of SDFC's first-ever postseason match. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the first 25,000 fans will receive a commemorative SDFC scarf courtesy of Sharp HealthCare.

Limited tickets remain available at SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs. Fans can also find additional information about the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs format, tickets, and upcoming match details on the Club's official website.

SAN DIEGO FC AT PORTLAND TIMBERS FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round 1 Best-of-3 Series Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:42 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Keith Costigan (PxP), Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)







