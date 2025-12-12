San Diego FC to Host Pumas UNAM on February 3 in Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Match at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Miami, FL - Concacaf has announced the match schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One and Round of 16 matches. San Diego FC will host Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One match at 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC will then travel to face Pumas UNAM in the second leg of Round One at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

San Diego FC's first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup home match is included in the 2026 Season Ticket Membership. Fans interested in becoming Members can learn more at SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships.

The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will feature many of the region's top clubs. The field includes Mexican powerhouses Club América and reigning Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul; MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF, led by Lionel Messi, alongside MLS newcomers San Diego FC; and Central American Cup three-time winners LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica and Caribbean Cup champions Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica.

The matchups for Round One and Round of 16, as well as  each club's path to the Final, were determined at the official draw on Tuesday, December 9, and are as follows:

Round One Matchup #1: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)

Round One Matchup #2: LA Galaxy (USA) vs Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)

Round One Matchup #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs Vancouver FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #4: CF Monterrey (MEX) vs CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA)

Round One Matchup #5: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs Real CD España (HON)

Round One Matchup #6: Nashville SC (USA) vs Atlético Ottawa (CAN)

Round One Matchup #7: Club América (MEX) vs Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON)

Round One Matchup #8: Philadelphia Union (USA) vs Defence Force FC (TRI)

Round One Matchup #9: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs Forge FC (CAN)

Round One Matchup #10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs O&M FC (DOM)

Round One Matchup #11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs CS Cartaginés (CRC)

The Round One matches will be played throughout the course of February 2026 in a home and away format. The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Round of 16, joining the five clubs that were pre-seeded into the round.

The Round of 16 includes five pre-seeded clubs - the champions of Concacaf's three regional cup competitions, LD Alajuelense, Mount Pleasant FA, and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as Deportivo Toluca FC, the Liga MX Champion with the most accumulated points, and Inter Miami CF, the MLS Cup Champion - and the 11 Round One winners.

The Round of 16 matchups are as follows: 

Round of 16 Matchup #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs Round One Matchup #1 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs Round One Matchup #2 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #3: Round One Matchup #3 Winner vs Round One Matchup #4 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #4:  LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Round One Matchup #5 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Round One Matchup #6 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #6:  Round One Matchup #7 Winner vs Round One Matchup #8 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #7:  Round One Matchup #9 Winner vs Round One Matchup #10 Winner

Round of 16 Matchup #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Round One Matchup #11 Winner

The Round of 16 will be played in March 2026, followed by the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals across April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One Week 1: February 3-5, 2026

Round One Week 2: February 10-12, 2026

Round One Week 3: February 17-19, 2026

Round One Week 4: February 24-26, 2026

Round of 16 First Legs: March 10-12, 2026

Round of 16 Second Legs: March 17-19, 2026

Quarterfinals First Legs: April 7-9, 2026

Quarterfinals Second Legs: April 14-16, 2026

Semifinals First Legs: April 28-30, 2026

Semifinals Second Legs: May 5-7, 2026

Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Round One First Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Forge FC vs. Tigres UANL - Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN

21:00 (20:00) Club Olimpia Deportivo vs. Club América - Estadio Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, HON

23:00 (20:00) San Diego FC vs. Pumas UNAM - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, USA

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

20:00 (19:00) CSD Xelajú MC vs. CF Monterrey - Estadio Cementos Progreso, Ciudad de Guatemala, GUA

22:00 (19:00) Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul - Willoughby Stadium, Langley, CAN

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

20:00 (20:00) Atlético Ottawa vs. Nashville SC - Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, CAN

22:00 (21:00) Real CD España vs. Los Angeles FC - Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, HON

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

18:00 (19:00) Defence Force FC vs. Philadelphia Union - Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, TRI

20:00 (21:00) O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Estadio Cibao FC, Santiago de los Caballeros, DOM

22:00 (21:00) CS Cartaginés vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago, CRC

Thursday, February 19, 2026

20:00 (20:00) Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy - Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, PAN

Round One Second Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Pumas UNAM vs. San Diego FC - Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, MEX

22:00 (21:00) Tigres UANL vs. Forge FC - Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX

22:00 (21:00) CF Monterrey vs. CSD Xelajú MC - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX

Thursday, February 12, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC - Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, MEX

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa - GEODIS Park, Nashville, USA

22:00 (19:00) Los Angeles FC vs. Real CD España - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

19:00 (19:00) FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA

21:00 (18:00) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CS Cartaginés - BC Place, Vancouver, CAN

23:00 (20:00) LA Galaxy vs. Sporting San Miguelito - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, USA

Thursday, February 26, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Defence Force FC - Subaru Park, Philadelphia, USA

Round of 16 First Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 8 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 7

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 4 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 3

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 5 vs. LD Alajuelense

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 6 vs. Inter Miami CF

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 1 vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 2 vs. Mount Pleasant FA

Thursday, March 12, 2026

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 10 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 9

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 11 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Round of 16 Second Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. Winner R1 Matchup 5 - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 3 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 4

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Winner R1 Matchup 6 - Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, USA

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 7 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 8

23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 1 - Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX

23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Winner R1 Matchup 11 - TBC

Thursday, March 19, 2026

19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. Winner R1 Matchup 2 - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

TBC (TBC) Winner R1 Matchup 9 vs. Winner R1 Matchup 10







