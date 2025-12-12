Nominate a Deserving Individual Making an Impact in the St. Louis Community for St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility's Exceptional Neighbor Program

St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility are once again joining forces to celebrate community members whose dedication to serving St. Louis moves the region forward. Nominations are now open for the 2026 Enterprise Mobility Exceptional Neighbor program.

"At Enterprise Mobility, supporting the communities where we live and work has always been at the heart of who we are," said Susan Lynch, assistant vice president of marketing strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "We're proud to join St. Louis CITY SC in recognizing those remarkable individuals whose compassion, commitment and service continue to strengthen the St. Louis community."

Individuals selected as Enterprise Exceptional Neighbors will receive four tickets to a 2026 St. Louis CITY SC home match, where the club will spotlight their contributions to the St. Louis community with in-match recognition, including a live interview from the pitch.

"The Enterprise Exceptional Neighbor program is an opportunity to shine a light on the meaningful work being done in our region by people who reflect the best of St. Louis," said Ken Earley, Director of Community Relations at St. Louis CITY SC. "As a club that sets out every day to be more than soccer and uplift our region, we're proud to celebrate the individuals around us who are making a positive impact in the lives of others, and we look forward to sharing their stories all next season."

Nominations are now open through January 9, 2026. To nominate an individual, visit stlcitysc.com/exceptionalneighbor.

During CITY SC's 2025 season, the club and Enterprise Mobility honored 17 individuals as Exceptional Neighbors, including representatives from Rung for Women, St. Patrick Center, Disabled Athlete Sports Association (DASA) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.







