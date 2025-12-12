FC Cincinnati's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule Announced

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - Concacaf today announced Round One and Round of 16 schedule details for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, which includes match information for FC Cincinnati's two-leg, Round One series against O&M FC.

The Orange and Blue will travel to Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic on Wednesday, February 18 to face O&M FC at Estadio Cibao FC in the first leg of the home-away series against the Dominican club. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (9 p.m. local).

The return to Cincinnati and TQL Stadium will come on Wednesday, February 25 with the match kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. Ticketing information for Cincinnati's home match in the series will be released at a later date.

Following the conclusion of Round One play, the winner of the FC Cincinnati and O&M FC series will face the series winner of Tigres UANL and Forge FC. Leg One of the Round of 16 matchup between the aforementioned series winners will take place on Thursday, March 12. Leg Two will be held on Thursday, March 19. Additional match information for Round of 16 matches will be released following the conclusion of Round One play.

For the full Round One and Round of 16 match schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup cand be found by visiting concacaf.com.

FC Cincinnati Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule

Leg One - O&M FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Wednesday, February 18 (8 p.m. ET) at Estadio Cibao FC

Leg Two - FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC - Wednesday, February 25 (7 p.m. ET) at TQL Stadium

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: February 3-5 (Week 1), 10-12 (Week 2), 17-19 (Week 3) 24-26 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (Leg One) and 17-19 (Leg Two)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (Leg One) and 14-16 (Leg Two)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (Leg One) and May 5-7 (Leg Two)

Final: Saturday, May 30 (Single Leg)

