MLS Cup Delivers Record Viewership and Social Engagement
Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - The 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi delivered record-breaking multi-platform consumption on Dec. 6 -- delivering 4.6 million viewers and generating unprecedented social engagement.
MLS Cup by the Numbers
4.6 million viewers across all platforms
Youngest MLS Cup audience ever: 70% of Apple TV viewers under 45
70 minutes of average time spent viewing on Apple TV
Record 798 million social impressions: 532% year-over-year increase
Global reach: Fans in 100+ countries tuned in
Inter Miami CF claimed its first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in front of a sellout crowd of 21,550 at Chase Stadium, while an additional 20,452 fans packed BC Place in Vancouver for the largest away viewing party in MLS Cup history.
Cross-Platform Viewership
The 2025 MLS Cup was viewed by more than 3.6M viewers across Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS, TNT and HBO Max in Mexico, and other distribution partners.
In the U.S., Nielsen's Panel-only preliminary data shows 994,000 viewers for match coverage (whistle-to-whistle) across FOX and Fox Deportes. Nielsen has communicated an investigation concerning the 12/06/25 telecast of the MLS Cup on Fox within the Updated Big Data Plus Panel sample. Updates will be provided as further details become available.
A Postseason of Momentum
Across 29 playoff matches through the Conference Finals, MLS averaged 711,000 viewers, up 23% vs. 2024.
Every Match. Every Screen. Everywhere.
Distinct among major U.S. sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model, ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025
- Match Schedule Set for LAFC's First Two Rounds of Concacaf Champions Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixtures - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC to Host Pumas UNAM on February 3 in Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Match at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Announces Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy to Play San Miguelito in CCC on February 19 and February 25, Club to Participate in CVI - LA Galaxy
- MLS Cup Delivers Record Viewership and Social Engagement - MLS
- Three CF Montréal Defenders Called up by Canada U20 Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- Leo Messi Named MVP, Jordi Alba Named Defensive MVP as Inter Miami CF Announces Club Awards - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Re-Sign Defender Alvas Powell - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC and Saint Luke's Team Up - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Trigger Purchase Option, Acquire Ayoub Jabbari from Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- Purple Pride 5K, Presented by Once Upon a Coconut, Returns to Inter&Co Stadium on February 7 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Nominate a Deserving Individual Making an Impact in the St. Louis Community for St. Louis CITY SC and Enterprise Mobility's Exceptional Neighbor Program - St. Louis City SC
- Road to Glory: MLS Cup Champions' Historic 2025 Season in Review - Inter Miami CF
- Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.