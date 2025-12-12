MLS Cup Delivers Record Viewership and Social Engagement

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi delivered record-breaking multi-platform consumption on Dec. 6 -- delivering 4.6 million viewers and generating unprecedented social engagement.

MLS Cup by the Numbers

4.6 million viewers across all platforms

Youngest MLS Cup audience ever: 70% of Apple TV viewers under 45

70 minutes of average time spent viewing on Apple TV

Record 798 million social impressions: 532% year-over-year increase

Global reach: Fans in 100+ countries tuned in

Inter Miami CF claimed its first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in front of a sellout crowd of 21,550 at Chase Stadium, while an additional 20,452 fans packed BC Place in Vancouver for the largest away viewing party in MLS Cup history.

Cross-Platform Viewership

The 2025 MLS Cup was viewed by more than 3.6M viewers across Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS, TNT and HBO Max in Mexico, and other distribution partners.

In the U.S., Nielsen's Panel-only preliminary data shows 994,000 viewers for match coverage (whistle-to-whistle) across FOX and Fox Deportes. Nielsen has communicated an investigation concerning the 12/06/25 telecast of the MLS Cup on Fox within the Updated Big Data Plus Panel sample. Updates will be provided as further details become available.

A Postseason of Momentum

Across 29 playoff matches through the Conference Finals, MLS averaged 711,000 viewers, up 23% vs. 2024.

Every Match. Every Screen. Everywhere.

Distinct among major U.S. sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model, ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.