Dates and Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixtures

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Concacaf has announced that Inter Miami CF will visit either Nashville SC or Atlético Ottawa on March 11 in the first leg and host the second leg on March 18 at Chase Stadium. After Miami Freedom Park's historic opener on track for Saturday, April 4, against Austin FC, our new fortress will host the remaining home games for the year.

Inter Miami automatically qualified to the Round of 16 of the region's premier men's club competition due to winning its historic 2025 MLS Cup title, and is set for its third participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the aim of conquering more silverware.

Inter Miami CF 2026 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets. More information to follow. Not a 2026 Season Ticket Member? Click HERE to secure yours now.

Inter Miami CF 2026 Champions Cup Round of 16 Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 | Nashville SC / Atlético Ottawa vs. Inter Miami CF in Nashville / Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 18 | Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC / Atlético Ottawa at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET

About the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played between February and May 2026. The annual tournament is comprised of five direct elimination rounds and features the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Round One will begin in early February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Inter Miami qualified for Round of 16 of the competition by securing a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

This will be the Club's third appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023.

These five clubs will be pre-seeded into a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings, as follows:

Deportivo Toluca FC (Highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 1

Inter Miami CF (Second highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 5

Seattle Sounders FC (Third highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 8

LD Alajuelense (Fourth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 4

Mount Pleasant FA (Fifth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 2 '

Competition Format

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format, composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.







