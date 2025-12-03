St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Compete in 2025 MLS NEXT Fest

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC's U-15, U-16, and U-19 teams will head to Arizona to compete in this year's MLS NEXT Fest. The tournament will be held from December 4-15 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona.

The MLS NEXT Fest is the largest youth soccer competition of the year with 1,474 teams from more than 250 different clubs playing 2,400 matches in front of over 500 professional, national team, and college coaches in attendance. Teams at MLS NEXT Fest will play three games in four days with matches scheduled based on division, past event competition, and standings from the MLS NEXT regular season, allowing clubs to play a variety of opponents from across the country.

All three CITY SC academy squads have enjoyed immense success this fall with each age group picking up multiple wins. The 15s are 6-1-7, with three players earning call-ups to the U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team in 2025. The U-16s are undefeated in regular season play, boasting an 11-3-0 record that has them atop the Central Division in MLS NEXT. The squad has registered 63 goals during the fall campaign. Lastly, the 19s hold an 8-1-6 record featuring a dominant 7-3 win over Shattuck-St. Mary's in October.

The MLS NEXT Fest schedules for each academy squad can be found below:

U15

December 10: vs. LA Galaxy (2:30 p.m. CT)

December 11: vs. Nashville SC (10:30 a.m. CT)

December 13: vs. Charlotte FC (11:00 a.m. CT)

U16

December 6: vs. Orlando City SC (12:15 p.m. CT)

December 8: vs. Seattle Sounders (11:15 a.m. CT)

December 9: vs. Atlanta United (11:00 a.m. CT)

U19

December 4: vs. Inter Miami (12:15 p.m. CT)

December 5: vs. Orlando City SC (12:15 p.m. CT)

December 7: vs. LAFC (9:00 a.m. CT)







