Major League Soccer Unveils Expansive Broadcast Plans for MLS Cup 2025 Presented by Audi

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced its most expansive broadcast presentation for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. The championship match, featuring Inter Miami CF vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, will air live from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Saturday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This year's coverage produced by MLS Productions will utilize more than 30 cameras, the most ever deployed for an MLS Cup, delivering an unparalleled, on-the-pitch viewing experience. Fans will have access to an expanded range of angles and perspectives, including goal robotic cameras, the fan-favorite referee cam, dedicated isocams on coaches and players, drone coverage, and more.

In a first for a live MLS broadcast, MLS Cup 2025 will integrate additional live game footage captured on four iPhone 17 Pro Max, positioned throughout Chase Stadium -- bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

MLS Cup will air free on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions with no subscription required. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with special editions of pregame shows MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa. Apple TV offers a breadth of options for watching the championship match live, including through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

In addition to streaming free on Apple TV, the match will also broadcast on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS, and TNT in Mexico, with coverage on those networks beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. TSN's coverage will start earlier, at 2 p.m. ET.

MLS Cup will also broadcast live in Times Square in the heart of New York City on SILVERCAST Media's high-definition Mega-Zilla, with a digital TV display spanning an entire city block.

MLS Cup 2025 will showcase its world-class broadcast team and comprehensive coverage across the following platforms:

Apple TV English and Spanish Broadcast Teams:

English commentary: Taylor Twellman, Jake Zivin, and Jillian Sakovits

Spanish commentary: Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik, and Antonella Gonzalez

Apple TV Studio Coverage:

English studio coverage: Kevin Egan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Dax McCarty, Kaylyn Kyle, and Sacha Kljestan

Spanish studio coverage: Ramses Sandoval, Gio Savarese, and Miguel Gallardo

Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. E.T. with pregame shows "MLS Countdown" and "MLS La Previa" live from Chase Stadium

Post-game recap shows "MLS Wrap-Up" and "MLS El Resumen" will broadcast live from Chase Stadium.

FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS and TNT in Mexico Broadcast Details:

MLS Cup will also air on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS and TNT in Mexico

TSN coverage begins at 2 p.m. E.T.

FOX, FOX Deportes RDS, and TNT in Mexico coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. E.T.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.