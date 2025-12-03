Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Ezekiel Alladoh

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has agreed to a deal with Swedish Allsvenskan side, IF Brommapojkarna, for the transfer of forward Ezekiel Alladoh. The acquisition marks the largest transfer fee in club history. Alladoh is guaranteed through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030. The Ghanaian forward will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Ezekiel is a talented young striker who has shown encouraging potential in a competitive European league," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "His pace, directness, and vertical movement provide a strong foundation, and at 6'3" he brings strength and an undeniable presence to the position. His work rate and high-level mentality align well with our system, and we're excited to welcome him to Philadelphia as he continues to develop his game."

Alladoh, 20, joins the Union after an impressive season in Sweden's top flight with IF Brommapojkarna, where he scored eight goals and registered one assist in 32 appearances across all competitions. Recently, he scored the game winner against IFK Göteborg in an away match on September 21, 2025. Before moving to Europe, he played in the Ghana Premier League with Accra Lions, netting three goals and one assist in 14 matches after joining from Atlantic Sports Academy in 2024. He made his professional debut on September 8, 2024, against Medeama SC, and scored his first professional goal later that month on September 22 against Karela United FC, netting the equalizer in the 90th minute. IF Brommapojkarna is known for developing players such as Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski, and Lucas Bergvall. Internationally, Alladoh was named to Ghana's provisional roster for the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Ezekiel Alladoh on December 3, 2025.

Name: Ezekiel Alladoh

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: September 13, 2005

Citizenship: Ghana

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Ezekiel Alladoh to a three-year contract on December 3, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.philadelphiaunion.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.