2025 MLS Cup Legacy Project: Inter Miami Unveils Refurbished Sensory Room at Frances S. Tucker K-8 Center in Collaboration with Major League Soccer and KultureCity

Earlier today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer (MLS) joined forces to give back to the local community through the 2025 MLS Cup Legacy Project ahead of this year's MLS Cup presented by Audi.

The 2025 MLS Cup Legacy Project unveiled a refurbished sensory room in partnership with KultureCity that will provide support for students from Miami's Frances S. Tucker K-8 Center with a safe and calming space to self-regulate and return to learning.

Reflecting Inter Miami, MLS and KultureCity's shared dedication to providing students with the support and resources they need to be at their best with a safe and calming environment, this unveil is the first of three KultureCity sensory rooms that are being installed at Miami-Dade County Schools through 2026. These three new sensory rooms will provide a big assist to educators and local students, while reinforcing the Club's commitment to support those with disabilities.

The event included the distribution of co-branded sensory bags and the opportunity for students with sensory needs to explore their new space. In addition, special appearances were made by Inter Miami first team players Ian Fray, Yannick Bright and Noah Allen, who are preparing to face the Vancouver Whitecaps at the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Adding to the significance of the event, members of the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team shared their support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities by lending a hand to the project and attending the unveil.

"Sensory overstimulation is more common than not. I think a lot of people don't have enough tools present to help them regulate their senses," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Director of Community Engagement at Inter Miami CF. "Frances S. Tucker is a school that's very close to our new home, Miami Freedom Park, so it's very important for us to start making a footprint here in this community and help out all those that come out and support us."

To further broaden the impact of the Legacy Project, Inter Miami CF, MLS, and KultureCity will also supply 100 sensory bags for use on each matchday at Inter Miami's future home, Miami Freedom Park, as well as a training for Fan Ambassadors to keep them informed on the best way to help those with sensory sensitivities in need of assistance. These bags-containing tools such as noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, and visual aids-will be made available to guests to help reduce sensory overload and enhance accessibility during games.







