Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Compete at MLS NEXT Fest 2025

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the largest youth soccer scouting and talent identification event in the United States. MLS NEXT Fest is the premier winter showcase event in North American youth soccer and returns to Mesa, Arizona, where it will run from December 4-15. The 12-day event will include 1,474 teams from more than 250 different clubs with 2,400 matches in front of over 500 professional, national team, and college coaches in attendance.

Teams at MLS NEXT Fest will play three games in four days with matches scheduled based on division, past event competition, and standings from the MLS NEXT regular season, allowing clubs to play a variety of opponents from across the country. Players participating in MLS NEXT Fest are also eligible to be selected for MLS NEXT Fest Best Of matches, which consist of two games in the U17 age group on December 7, where top players compete against one another in front of evaluators. There will also be four 'Uncommitted Matches' for U19 players who are not yet committed to college, with all four matches occurring on December 6.

Inter Miami CF U-19 Schedule

Inter Miami CF U-19 vs. St. Louis City SC - December 4 at 1:15 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-19 vs. Sporting KC - December 5 at 11 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-19 vs. Philadelphia Union - December 7 at 10 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-17 Schedule

Inter Miami CF U-17 vs. FC Dallas - December 6 at 4 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-17 vs. Phoenix Rising - December 8 at 12 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-17 vs. Albion SC San Diego - December 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-16 Schedule

Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - December 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. San Jose Earthquakes - December 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-16 vs. LA Galaxy - December 9 at 12 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-15 Schedule

Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. New York City FC - December 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. Columbus Crew - December 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF U-15 vs. Toronto FC - December 13 at 12 p.m. ET

The full schedule of MLS NEXT Fest matches will be available HERE.

