Offseason Fan Forum at the Celtic Postponed Due to Winter Weather
Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Due to the severity of today's snowstorm, we have decided to postpone tonight's Fan Forum to ensure the safety of our attendees and staff. We will announce a new date soon. RSVPs are still available--sign up and let us know what you'd like to discuss!
Thank you for being eager to participate and engage with us. Your feedback is invaluable as we continue strengthening the Rapids with a fan-first mindset for 2026 and beyond.
