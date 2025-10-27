Colorado Rapids and Head Coach Chris Armas Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club and Head Coach Chris Armas have mutually agreed to part ways following the expiration of his contract.
Armas concludes his tenure in Colorado after two seasons in charge, during which he helped guide the Rapids back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, earn a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament and capture back-to-back Rocky Mountain Cup titles. Under his leadership, the club re-established a competitive foundation defined by energy, character, and a team-first identity.
"We're grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter."
Discussions regarding a potential contract extension took place, but both parties agreed that now was the appropriate time to move in different directions.
"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done here and the progress the team has made," said Armas. "I want to thank the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff and Pádraig, along with the players, staff, and the Rapids community for their trust and support. This is a special club with passionate fans, and I'll always be grateful for my time in Colorado."
The club has begun the process of identifying the next head coach, with a focus on building on the foundation established over the past two seasons.
Conversations regarding the broader coaching staff are ongoing. The next head coach will play a significant role in shaping the assistant coaching group and overall staff structure.
