Lionel Messi Amongst Finalists for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Major League Soccer announced the finalists for the 2025 MLS Year-End Awards, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi named among the finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award. He joins Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) on the shortlist.

Messi returns to the list of finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award after claiming the award in 2024. The Argentine played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami CF to its best regular season in Club history, achieving the most wins, goals, and points ever and capturing the team's first Supporters' Shield while setting a new MLS single season points record with 74. Messi led the league with 36 goal contributions, including 20 goals and 16 assists, the fifth highest total in a single MLS season, and averaged an unprecedented 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes, the best mark in league history.

Among the finalists for the different awards are individuals representing 16 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The finalists for the annual awards earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players, and select media members, with each group accounting for 33.3 percent of the overall results.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Bradley Carnell (Philadelphia Union)

Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Mikey Varas (San Diego FC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC)

Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

MLS Defender of the Year

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)

MLS Young Player of the Year

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC)

The MLS AT&T Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year will be decided by online voting at MLSsoccer.com, with winners announced on Monday, Oct. 27. Voting opened on Monday, Oct. 20 and will close on Friday, Oct. 24.







