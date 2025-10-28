Denkey Goal Lists FC Cincinnati over Columbus Crew in Game One

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated the Columbus Crew, 1-0, Monday night in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs opener at TQL Stadium. With the Game 1 win in the Round One Best-of-3 series, FC Cincinnati head to Columbus on Sunday one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cincinnati found the breakthrough goal in the 78th minute as Kévin Denkey sent the Orange and Blue ahead late into the night. Denkey's goal, his 10th game-winning goal in all competitions this season, was put home from short range following quick connections in the box and proved the difference in Game 1.

FC Cincinnati have recorded three consecutive clean sheets dating back to the final two MLS Regular Season games. Roman Celentano earned his 11th clean sheet of the season.

The Orange and Blue take a 1-0 series advantage into Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series on Sunday, November 2. Kickoff against the Columbus Crew from Lower.com Field is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on Apple TV and MLS Season Pass. Radio will be carried on iHeart Fox Sports 1360 and La Mega 101.5 FM in Cincinnati.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 78' (1-0) - Cincinnati's attack built as Pavel Bucha and Evander worked their way down the right side. Evander's pass guided a on-running Ender Echenique into the right side of the box. Echenique's bolted pass through a congested box found Alvas Powell at the back post to put the ball back for Kévin Denkey. Denkey's left boot settled the ball and buried the goal past Patrick Schulte.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati are unbeaten (4-0-0) in the first match in each of the past four MLS postseasons.

- Kévin Denkey scored his 18th goal across all competitions this season, his first MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

- Denkey has scored in his debut in three different competitions this season: MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs and Champions Cup.

- Roman Celentano is the only player to have appeared in every MLS Cup Playoffs match for Cincinnati.

- Celentano has recorded five career clean sheets in the playoffs.

- Tonight marked Alvas Powell's 139th career appearance for FC Cincinnati, equaling his total matches played total throughout his time with Portland Timbers (2013-2018).

- Kei Kamara's substitution marked the seventh team he has played for in MLS postseason, including when he reached MLS Cup 2015 with Columbus.

- Cincinnati now owns a 5-4-1 record in 10 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs games.

- Monday marked the first 1-0 scoreline in the Hell is Real series since the 2017 U.S. Open Cup.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

Date: October 27, 2025

Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One, Game 1

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 23,371

Kickoff: 6:55 p.m. ET

Weather: 57 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

CLB: 0-0-0

CIN - Kévin Denkey 78'

CLB - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yuya Kubo (Alvas Powell 70'), Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Gilberto Flores 90'+1), Ender Echenique (Obinna Nwobodo 82'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha, Evander, Brenner (Kei Kamar 90'+1), Kévin Denkey (Tah Brian Anunga 90'+2)

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Dominik Marczuk, Gerardo Valenzuela, Luca Orellano

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLB: Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten, Malte Amundsen (Yevhen Cheberko 89'), Steven Moreira, Andrés Herrera (Ibrahim Aliyu 89'), Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (Taha Habroune 75'), Sean Zawadzki, Lassi Lappalainen (Dániel Gazdag 61'), Hugo Picard, Diego Rossi (Jacen Russell-Rowe 75')

Substitutes not used: Evan Bush, Rudy Camacho, Amar Sejdic, Cesar Ruvalcaba

Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLB

Shots: 12 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 8

Offside: 2 / 5

Possession: 48.1 / 51.9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB - Max Arfsten (Yellow Card) 19'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 29'

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Yellow Card) 55'

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 90'+3

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Ast. Referees: Corey Parker, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Craig Lowry







