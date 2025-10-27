Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In front of the largest postseason crowd in the club's MLS era on hand - 32,066 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC expertly rode the wave of heightened expectations for a decisive 3-0 victory over FC Dallas in Game 1 of Round One in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

An inspired highlight reel performance from Emmanuel Sabbi, plus goals from Daniel Ríos, a penalty kick from Thomas Müller, and a late Kenji Cabrera sliding effort put the Blue and White in the driver's seat in the Best-of-3 series.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change from the regular season finale - a 2-1 loss also against FC Dallas - on October 18. With centre back Mathías Laborda sitting out due to an ejection, Ralph Priso continued where he left off from the previous match to fill out the back four.

Ali Ahmed was a dynamo on the left wing. In the 11th minute, the Canadian international snuck in at the near post to draw defenders close. On the right side of the danger area, Müller avoided a challenge to expertly lay off for an oncoming Berhalter, who didn't get full power on his first attempt - an 18-yard dribbler that slipped into FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi's gloves.

The Blue and White were energized, as Sabbi next took a long through ball and fought off opposing centre back Osaze Urhoghide during a 20-yard sprint. Close to goal, the defender just managed to get his foot on the ball to snuff out the opportunity.

Throughout the first half, Sabbi put on a show. He brought gasps out of the record playoff faithful with a mesmerizing display of trickery. Add this one to the highlight reel for possession - a stutter-step, backwards pedal, and then a successful one-on-two with Müller, leaving midfielders Kaick Ferreira and Christian Cappis dumbfounded.

The 27-year-old winger kept his head up to slip the ball ahead to Müller, who put it directly back for another chance that was stopped by Collodi.

Whitecaps FC continued to feed Sabbi. Defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas looped a perfect ball into the middle of the box that Sabbi's boots almost poked past Collodi, who had raced off his line. Even Müller was inspired to pull off a mini-bicycle kick a few minutes later that was denied.

After Dallas had a rare attacking foray - they finished the match with zero shots taken - the boys from the Village of Vancouver executed an impressive breakout that led to glory. Berhalter spotted Ahmed out wide; he quickly cracked a short cross in for Ríos, who nodded home with authority in the 43rd minute.

Both Ahmed, with his 11th helper across all competitions in 2025, and Berhalter, his club-leading 16th assist across all competitions, added to their career highs. In the first half, Whitecaps FC put six attempts on target.

After play resumed, Sabbi picked up where he had left off. He took a Berhalter ball to spring loose. One-on-one with centre back Sebastien Ibeagha, Sabbi flexed his muscles in full flight, but his drive barely swerved wide of the far post.

On his next chance, Sabbi changed tactics - he darted diagonally inside the area for round two with Ibeagha. This time, the defender was overzealous; referee Victor Rivas pointed to the spot. Müller calmly drilled into the top corner for 2-0 at the hour. The German legend remains a perfect six-for-six in penalties across all competitions since he joined Whitecaps FC.

Seven minutes from time, the Blue and White added another insurance marker when substitute striker Rayan Elloumi bullied his way to the goal line. Before he was dragged down by defender Lalas Abubakar, the 18-year-old sent a low cross that flashed across goal to sub Kenji Cabrera, who impressively tapped the ball in while sliding on his backside for 3-0.

Before the final whistle, Belgian defender Joedrick Pupe subbed in for his first appearance with Whitecaps FC, while Takaoka faced no shots to claim the clean sheet. Up next, Whitecaps FC head to the Lone Star State for Game 2 of this Best-of-3 series. FC Dallas will host the Blue and White on Saturday, November 1, at 6:30 p.m. PT. You can cheer on the boys by watching the match on Apple TV or TSN. Fans can also listen on CKNW.com or 101.1 HD3.

If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 would be back at BC Place on Friday, November 7.

The winner of this series will face the winner of third seeded Los Angeles FC and sixth seeded Austin FC, which the 'Caps would host shout they advance. For ticket options to all matches, go to whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Victor Rivas

Attendance: 32,066

ERDINGER Man of the Match: Emmanuel Sabbi

Scoring Summary

43' - VAN - Daniel Ríos (Ali Ahmed, Sebastian Berhalter)

60' - VAN - Thomas Müller (penalty kick)

83' - VAN - Kenji Cabrera (Rayan Elloumi)

Cautions

73' - DAL - Ramiro

89' - DAL - Enes Sali

90'+4 - VAN - Tate Johnson

90'+6 - DAL - Osaze Urhoghide

Statistics

Possession: VAN 62% - DAL 38%

Shots: VAN 22 - DAL 0

Shots on Goal: VAN 10 - DAL 0

Saves: VAN 0 - DAL 7

Fouls: VAN 18 - DAL 7

Offsides: VAN 2 - DAL 4

Corners: VAN 10 - DAL 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 28.Tate Johnson, 6.Ralph Priso, 12.Belal Halbouni, 18.Édier Ocampo; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (23.Joedrick Pupe 86'); 22.Ali Ahmed (25.Ryan Gauld 76'), 13.Thomas Müller © (7.Jayden Nelson 86'), 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (17.Kenji Cabrera 76'); 14.Daniel Ríos (75.Rayan Elloumi 66')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 26.J.C. Ngando, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 59.Jeevan Badwal

FC Dallas

30.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 25.Sebastien Ibeagha (24.Joshua Torquato 66'), 3.Osaze Urhoghide, 77.Bernard Kamungo (99.Enes Sall 80'); 55.Kaick Ferreira (5.Lalas Abubakar HT), 17.Ramiro ©; 11.Anderson Julio (20.Pedrinho 67'), 12.Christian Cappis, 28.Samuel Sarver (23.Logan Farrington HT); 9.Petar Musa

Substitutes not used

1.Maarten Paes, 8.Sebastian Lletget, 19.Paxton Pomykal, 32.Nolan Norris







Major League Soccer Stories from October 27, 2025

Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.