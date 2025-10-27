Sounders FC Begins Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Minnesota United FC on Monday Night at Allianz Field
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC begins its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with a Round One Best-of-3 series against Minnesota United FC, with Game 1 kicking off tonight at Allianz Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The two sides meet for Game 2 in the Best-of-3 series on Monday, November 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, Game 3 would be played on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field with time and broadcast information to be announced.
The Rave Green locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season with 55 points (15-9-10). Minnesota finished fourth in the West with 58 points (16-8-10).
Monday marks the second postseason meeting between Seattle and Minnesota. Sounders FC defeated the Loons in a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory in the 2020 Western Conference Final on December 7, 2020 at Lumen Field. Seattle holds a commanding 12-3-2 all-time record over Minnesota in regular-season play, though the Midwestern side won both matchups against Seattle this year.
2025 marks the 16th time in 17 years in MLS that the Rave Green have made the postseason, the most appearances by an expansion team in league history and the most playoff appearances by any side since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009.
Jordan Morris leads all active MLS players in playoff goals with nine, while Stefan Frei (36) and Cristian Roldan (32) have the most playoff appearances of all active players. Morris ranks fifth with 24 career postseason appearances.
Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer has recorded 18 playoff wins since taking over the team during the 2016 season, third in MLS history. His career playoff winning percentage of .683 is also third in MLS history among coaches with at least 10 postseason wins.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra de St. Aubin
Talent (Spanish): Diego Pessolano & Daniel Chapela
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Josh Eastern & Jamie Watson
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Chance Fry
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
