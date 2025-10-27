Timbers Fall 2-1 at San Diego FC in Game 1 of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A 10-man Portland Timbers side fell 2-1 in Game 1 against San Diego FC in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 S eries. Kristoffer Velde cut a 2-0 deficit in half in the 3 6th minute to bring Portland back into the match, but the Timbers were unable to secure a result on the road. Next up, the Timbers host San Diego FC in Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Providence Park for a chance to even the series. Tickets are on sale now at www.timbers.com.

Velde Scores His First

Designated Player Kristoffer Velde scored his first goal for the Green and Gold in his 10th appearance. Notably it marked his third goal contribution after providing two assists in the regular season. Velde joined the club on Aug. 13 of this year.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SD - Onni Valakari, 23rd minute: Onni Valakari controlled a rebound off the crossbar at the top of the six-yard box and put a low right-footed shot into the center of goal.

SD - Anders Dreyer (Luca Bombino), 30th minute: Anders Dreyer dove at a cross near the penalty kick spot and headed it into the lower near post.

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony, Diego Chara), 36th minute: Antony put a through ball to Kristoffer Velde on a counterattack into the box and after cutting-back and losing a defender, Velde placed a low right-footed shot to the keeper's right.

Notes

Following tonight's result, the Timbers are 12-8-7 all time in the playoffs, including three MLS Cup appearances (2015, 2018, 2021) with their first league title coming in 2015. Kristoffer Velde scored his first goal for the Timbers. It marked Velde's third goal contribution in 10 games for Portland. Diego Chara started in his 24th postseason game for Portland, most of any Timber in club history. Chara and Antony tallied their first postseason assists. James Pantemis tallied a postseason career-high six saves in the match. The Timbers host San Diego FC in Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Providence Park for a chance to even the series. If Portland ties the series next Saturday, a decisive Game 3 will be played on Nov. 9 in San Diego.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will host San Diego FC in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff for the second match of the series at Providence Park on Saturday, Nov.1, is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific). Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (No. 8 seed) vs. San Diego FC (No. 1 seed)

October 26, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

San Diego FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

SD: Valakari, 23

SD: Dreyer (Bombino), 30

POR: Velde (Antony, Chara), 36

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 65

POR: Fory (ejection), 66

SD: Bombino (caution), 90+1

POR: Pilcher (caution), 90+7

POR: Velde (caution), 90+7

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (Kelsy, 84), D Surman, D Miller, D Fory, M Chara Š, M Ayala (Paredes, 84), M Da Costa (Fernandez, 72), M Velde, M Antony, F Mora (Smith, 72)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller, D Zuparic, D Ortiz, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Velde, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Velde, 2); FOULS: 11 (Velde, Fory, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 6

SD: GK dos Santos, D McVey, D Pilcher, D Duah, D Bombino, M Tverskov Š, M Valakari (Ingvartsen, 74), M Godoy (Soma, 90+4), M Pellegrino (Mighten, 73), M Dreyer, M Baird (de la Torre, 58)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sisniega, D McNair, D Negri, M Vazquez, M Boateng

TOTAL SHOTS:14 (Dreyer, Valakari, 3) ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Valakari, 3); FOULS: 14 (Godoy, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 35,000







