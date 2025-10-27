Protect the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It's Playoffs time at The Fortress, and all eyes will be on the Queen City this Tuesday as Charlotte FC take on New York City FC in the first match of the Round One Best-of-3 series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Crown earned a top-four seed and home-field advantage, and now it's time to show why Bank of America Stadium is the most feared place to play in MLS.

Protect The Fortress

Charlotte FC boast a league-best 13 home wins this season, with The Fortress recognized as one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of MLS. The Crown defended their turf in their first-ever playoff match at Bank of America Stadium, winning a dramatic penalty shootout 3-1 against Orlando City SC. The Fortress is expected to be packed Tuesday night, rally towels waving throughout the bowl, and when the Poznan begins, The Crown and their supporters will be ready to strike fear into the Pigeons.

The Vets and the Youngster

With Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha ruled out for this match, the attacking load will fall on Kerwin Vargas, Brandt Bronico, and Idan Toklomati. Vargas is having a breakout season with nine goal contributions, driving the offense from the right wing. Midfielder Brandt Bronico's relentless pressure and "grindset" mentality make him a constant nuisance for opposing defenses. But Toklomati may be the true difference-maker. With 11 goals and four assists, most coming since he took over the starting striker position, the No. 3 player on the 22 Under 22 list will be expected to float in the box, ready to finish any chance that comes his way.

Clean Sheets

The phrase "defense wins championships" has never rung truer for this backline, anchored by reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Kristijan Kahlina. The Croatian Wall led all of MLS this season with 129 saves and matched his clean sheet total from last year with 12. Charlotte FC have won 11 of their last 13 matches, including six shutouts in the last nine, and tied the league record for the longest win streak in MLS history during this run. No team is hotter heading into the postseason than The Crown, and it all starts at the back.

SEE YOU AT THE FORTRESS:

OCTOBER 28 // CHARLOTTE vs. NEW YORK CITY FC // 6:30 PM

Come see The Crown for Match 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series against New York City FC on October 28th at 6:30 p.m. Arrive early for a limited-edition Crowns Up Queen City Rally Towel presented by Atrium Health.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.