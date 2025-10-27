Don't Miss Our November 1 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Did you miss our first Miami Freedom Park Experience Center Open House? No problem!
We have arranged another special visit for those looking to discover everything you need before securing your spot at our new home.
On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, you will be able to visit us in Wynwood, and guided by an Inter Miami CF representative, you'll view exclusive 3D models of your new home, discover your future seat through our immersive experience, explore the stadium district, and more.
RSVP TO BOOK YOUR FREE VISIT TO THE MIAMI FREEDOM PARK EXPERIENCE CENTER OPEN HOUSE.
For more information about Miami Freedom Park, visit https://MiamiFreedomPark.com/.
