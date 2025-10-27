Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series

Support the team while experiencing exciting giveaways, Heineken beverages, and more! All guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Join Inter Miami CF at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Club's official Watch Party presented by Heineken! Catch the action live as the team takes on Nashville SC on the road at GEODIS Park for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, as we aim to close out the series and advance to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

All fans are welcome! Be among the first to arrive and receive a free drink ticket- the first 200 fans to enter the event will receive a ticket to use in exchange for their choice of a free Heineken beverage. Once the ticket is handed to the bartender, the fan will be automatically entered into a special raffle at halftime for a chance to win an exclusive prize!

Indulge in an atmosphere fit for our vibrant group of fans, featuring a live DJ and additional fan activations throughout the event. Come out and support the team!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale

219 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301







