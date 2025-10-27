Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Support the team while experiencing exciting giveaways, Heineken beverages, and more! All guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Join Inter Miami CF at Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale this Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Club's official Watch Party presented by Heineken! Catch the action live as the team takes on Nashville SC on the road at GEODIS Park for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, as we aim to close out the series and advance to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.
All fans are welcome! Be among the first to arrive and receive a free drink ticket- the first 200 fans to enter the event will receive a ticket to use in exchange for their choice of a free Heineken beverage. Once the ticket is handed to the bartender, the fan will be automatically entered into a special raffle at halftime for a chance to win an exclusive prize!
Indulge in an atmosphere fit for our vibrant group of fans, featuring a live DJ and additional fan activations throughout the event. Come out and support the team!
Event Details
All guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale
219 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Major League Soccer Stories from October 27, 2025
- Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Begins Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Minnesota United FC on Monday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Protect the Fortress: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Lionel Messi Amongst Finalists for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids and Head Coach Chris Armas Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 Team Awards - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Announce Sporting Leadership Transition - New York Red Bulls
- Don't Miss Our November 1 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Defeats Portland Timbers 2-1 in Game 1 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Timbers Fall 2-1 at San Diego FC in Game 1 of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - Portland Timbers
- Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Lionel Messi Amongst Finalists for 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award
- Don't Miss Our November 1 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center
- Inter Miami CF Claims 3-1 Win, Pulls Ahead in Round One Best-Of-3 Series Against Nashville
- Inter Miami CF Claims 3-1 Win, Pulls Ahead in Round One Best-Of-3 Series Against Nashville