San Diego FC Defeats Portland Timbers 2-1 in Game 1 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) opened their first-ever appearance in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in front of a sold-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium. Midfielder Onni Valakari and forward Anders Dreyer found the net in the first half to secure the Game 1 win in the Round One Best-of-3 series.

Valakari opened the scoring for SDFC in the 23rd minute, converting the rebound from a Manu Duah shot that struck the post to record the Club's first-ever Playoff goal. Dreyer doubled the lead eight minutes later with a powerful header off a cross from defender Luca Bombino. Portland responded five minutes later when Kristoffer Velde capitalized on a counterattack to cut the deficit. The Timbers were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Jimer Fory was shown a second yellow card.

SDFC will now travel north for Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series against the Timbers on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Providence Park. Kickoff for the Club's first-ever road Playoff match is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Goal Scoring plays:

SD - 1-0 - Onni Valakari, 23rd minute: Valakari opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from close range, beating Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis from inside the six-yard box. The midfielder pounced on a rebound after a long-range effort from Manu Duah struck the post.

SD - 2-0 - Anders Dreyer (Luca Bombino), 31st minute: Dreyer doubled the lead with a diving header from left to right, finishing a pinpoint cross from Luca Bombino. The Danish forward beat his defender and directed his shot into the lower-right corner of the net.

POR - 2-1- Kristoffer Velde (Antony and Diego Chara) 36th Minute: Velde pulled one back for Portland with a low, right-footed strike into the left corner of CJ Dos Santos' goal.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-1 win against Portland Timbers, San Diego FC recorded its first-ever MLS 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs win.

- SDFC takes a 1-0 lead in the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

- Tonight's win is also the Club's 20th win in MLS Competitions (19-9-6 in regular season).

- SDFC became the third expansion club in MLS history to win its first playoff game in its inaugural season (Nashville SC in 2020 and Chicago Fire FC in 1998).

- SDFC tied the second highest scoring mark by an expansion team in its first Playoff match with tonight's two goals (LAFC 2-3 loss to Real Salt Lake in 2018).

- Tonight marked SDFC's first win at home since beating Nashville SC 1-0 on July 25.

- SDFC has won three consecutive matches, including the final two regular season games and has outscored opponents 10-3 in that span.

- SDFC is 9-6-0 in one goal games in 2025.

- SDFC has a combined 18-7-4 record against Western Conference teams in the regular season and post season.

- SDFC is now a combined 8-5-5 at home this season in regular and post-season matches.

- SDFC has outscored Portland 6-1 in three total matches between the teams this season.

- Tonight, SDFC controlled possession, holding 66% of the ball compared to Portland's 34%.

- SDFC had 849 passes completed compared to Portland's 328.

- Midfielder Onni Valakari scored SDFC's first-ever Playoff goal tonight to give the Club a 1-0 lead in the first half.

- Valakari now has five goals this season with 16 goal contributions (5 goals, 11 assists) in the regular and post-season combined.

- Designated Player Anders Dreyer scored his 20th goal of the season and his first-ever Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

- This year, Dreyer has registered 20 goals and 19 assists combined in the regular and post-season.

- Dreyer has scored five goals in the last three SDFC matches. He scored a brace each in the Club's last two regular season wins against Houston Dynamo (Oct. 4) and Portland Timbers (Oct. 18).

- Dreyer now has a combined 35 regular and post-season starts.

- Only Dreyer and Valakari have played in all 35 of SDFC's matches this season (34 regular season + 1 postseason).

- Defender Manu Duah made his MLS playoff debut and also made his 14th MLS start and 15th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 19 appearances with the club across all competitions. He also appeared in three 2025 Leagues Club matches.

- Marcus Ingvartsen made his second-straight appearance on the SDFC 18-man roster. He came on as a substitute for Onni Valakari in the 73rd minute. He returned from injury last week against Portland in the Club's MLS Regular Season finale.

- Midfielder Pedro Soma made his sixth appearance coming on as a second-half substitute for Aníbal Godoy in stoppage time.

Next Match

SDFC is back on the road to face the Portland Timbers in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT at Providence Park.

Match Information

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Game 1

No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Onni Vakakari, 23'

SD (2-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Luca Bombino), 31'

POR (2-1) - Kristoffer Velde (Assisted by Antony and Diego Chara), 36'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Jimer Fory (caution, 65')

POR - Jimer Fory (caution-ejection, 66')

SD - Luca Bombino (caution, 90+1)

SD - Ian Pilcher (caution, 90+7)

SD- Kristoffer Velde (caution, (90+7)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Luca Bombino, D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah, D Ian Pilcher; M Onni Valakari (Marcus Ingvartsen, 73'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Pedro Soma, 90+4); F Amahl Pellegrino (Alex Mighten, 73'), F Corey Baird (Luca De La Torre, 58'), F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Franco Negri, F Emmanuel Boateng, M David Vazquez, D Paddy McNair

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES; 2

PORTLAND TIMBERS: GK James Pantemis; D Kamal Miller, D Finn Surman, D Jilmer Fory, D Juan Mosquera (Kevin Kelsy, 84'); M David Da Acosta (Omir Fernandez, 71'), M Antony, M Diego Chara -C-, M David Ayala (Christian Paredes, 84'); F Kristoffer Velde, F Felipe Mora (Ian Smith, 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maxime Crepeau, F Ariel Lassiter, D Dario Zuparic, D Eric Miller, M Joao Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 5; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES 1; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 6

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Chris Elliott

AVAR: Carol Ann Chenard

Weather: 65-degrees, Clear

Attendance: 32,500

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On the team's performance tonight:

"I think that the team came out with tremendous focus and concentration, playing at a very high tempo, very collective in nature, really compact. When we were compact and we played in high tempo, I think it was very difficult for Portland. Even in the tight spaces, we were able to generate really, really big chances early on. And it was overall, I think, a really good game. Of course, you play against a good team with good players who also fight for their lives. So, there's moments that you have to withstand during the game, and I think the boys did that well as well. And ultimately, this is the right first step. This is a good first step. This is playoff football. So, this is just one step in the journey that is round one. And our objective right now is to enjoy this moment but then focus on recovery and then getting ready for the next one, so that we're the more prepared team going into game two."

On what he is looking for in Game 2 in Portland:

"Yes, it's about staying consistent. You know, from day one, these guys have gone for it in every single game, and through training and hard work and a lot of intention, they've gotten better and better at executing a style of play that's very cohesive. So, it's about staying consistent, continuing to do the things that we've done that have put us in this position, and then trying to take a few little learning lessons from each game as well."

On the decision to leave Hirving Lozano off roster tonight and if its situation hasn't been resolved:

"That is not an indication we, like we said, we had a situation that we've been handling internally, and we said we would take it day by day, week by week, and we think Hirving's response has been really positive in the training. He's working really hard. He's showing a lot of commitment to getting back into the team, and we had already communicated to him before this game, that bar, as long as there's no setback this week that he'll be back."

On reflection on this season and tonight's first playoff win:

"Yeah, just tremendous honor to have the responsibility of representing San Diego as a community, as the head coach, making sure that we develop a team and individual players that are a reflection of the values of the community, the entire community, all 18, including Baja, California. So, I would say, a huge honor, but a lot of hunger. You know, we talk a lot about being humble and hungry. And right now, as you said, the job is not done. This is a great first step, and our whole focus now is on being ready for game two."

SDFC MIDFIELDER LUCA DE LA TORRE

On experiencing the atmosphere coming on as a substitute tonight:

"Yeah, of course. First of all, sold out Stadium. The atmosphere was amazing. Really, really proud of the group, the performance, the wind after we've been playing so well all season to do it when really mattered. It means so much to us."

What it means to play a playoff match for his hometown club:

"Yeah, it's not something to take for granted to play for the club that is your hometown club. It's where you're from, to represent the people you grew up with and the community. So yeah, tonight was a festival of football. It was one I'll definitely remember."

On if there were nerves playing first playoff game:

"I think the feeling in the group is really good. It's calm, confidence, just really focused on playing the way we've played and bringing the results home."

On the strategy the team used being up 2-1 with a man advantage:

"Yeah, definitely to manage the game a little bit more. The goal difference doesn't really matter. It's just winning the game, seeing the game out. So yeah, the red card definitely came at a good time and helped us close out the game."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER

On playing in this format for the first time and what it meant to hear MVP chants from the crowd:

"Yeah, I think like we said last week, it's going to be a different game than away from home. Think we started very well. First 30-35 minutes were good, 2-0 up and then they get a goal and it gets a little bit, not nervous, but it's only one goal [lead], and then we know it's penalties if it's a draw. But yeah, then they get a red card and I think we mature. We just got that 2-1 home and get the first win in this playoff series."

On his combination with defender Luca Bombino and his goal:

"Yeah, I think Corey [Baird] have it on the right side, played into Aníbal [Godoy} and Aníbal saw me. I was free, and he passed me through, and one touch. And then I saw [Luca] Bombino arriving, like late and free, and yeah, and then one-two, he made a perfect cross back, cut back, and then I put my head on the ball and it goes in. It was a nice feeling and I think it's my first goal with the head. So, I'm happy for that."

On scoring on a header:

"I don't think it's my strength to score with my head, but it's nice that, that I can show the fans and my teammates that they can also pass it and cross it to my head, and maybe I can hit the goal."

On how the team can continue carrying over momentum from the regular season and how he takes on the added responsibility in the playoffs:

"I think it's important as a group we are that like, our strength is our commitment and the willingness to help each other on the pitch. Today, you see Ian [Pilcher] as a right full back, and he's just doing the job so great, and I'm proud of him, but it's a lot of guys just going in, and Corey [Baird] and Pelle [Amahl Pellegrino] also on top, they just deliver. And I'm happy for that. So, most important is the team and I think when we play like this, especially first half, think we are hard to beat and then I'm happy that we finally win at home."







