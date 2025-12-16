San Diego FC Acquire Forward Lewis Morgan from the New York Red Bulls

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired forward Lewis Morgan from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026, and up to an additional $650,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. The Red Bulls will retain a portion of Morgan's 2026 salary budget charge and will also receive SDFC's natural third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft.

Morgan is guaranteed through 2026 with Club options for 2027 and 2028 and SDFC will also receive $525,000 in GAM in 2027 from the New York Red Bulls.

"Lewis is an attacker who can play across the front three and brings qualities that will add to our group in 2026," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's proven he can contribute goals and assists in this league and we look forward to welcoming him to San Diego when we start preseason in the new year."

Morgan, 29, joins SDFC after spending the past four years playing for the New York Red Bulls where he made 82 appearances (73 starts) and registered 31 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

He first arrived in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2020 season, joining Inter Miami CF as part of the Club's inaugural roster. Morgan made his MLS debut against LAFC on March 1, 2020, at BMO Stadium. He went on to make 58 appearances, registering seven goals and seven assists across all competitions before joining the New York Red Bulls in a permanent trade.

A native of Paisley, Scotland, Morgan came through the youth ranks at Rangers FC before joining St. Mirren's academy in September 2012. He signed his first senior professional contract in 2014 and made his Scottish Premiership debut against Celtic FC on Sept. 17, 2014. Over four seasons with St. Mirren, he made 118 appearances (88 starts), totaling 29 goals and 23 assists across all competitions.

In 2018, Morgan joined Celtic FC on a permanent transfer, making 31 appearances and recording two goals and three assists across all competitions, including seven appearances in UEFA Champions League qualifiers. In 2019, he joined Sunderland AFC on loan, making 22 appearances (15 starts) and registering two goals and four assists across all competitions before returning to Celtic.

Internationally, Morgan has represented Scotland and has registered seven senior caps including an appearance in the 2023 Euros and two appearances in the 2024 UEFA Nations League.

Transaction: San Diego FC (SDFC) acquires forward Lewis Morgan from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2026 and up to an additional $650,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. New York will retain a portion of Morgan's 2026 salary budget charge and will also receive SDFC's natural third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft.

Morgan is under contract through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028. Additionally, SDFC will receive $525,000 in GAM in 2027 from the New York Red Bulls.

Name: Lewis Morgan

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: September 30, 1996

Age: 29

Birthplace: Paisley, Scotland

Previous Club: New York Red Bulls

Pronunciation: LOO-iss MOR-gan







