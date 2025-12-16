Inter Miami CF Academy Well-Represented at MLS NEXT Fest 2025

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Over the past 10 days, the Inter Miami CF Academy participated in the largest youth soccer scouting and talent identification event in the United States. MLS NEXT Fest is the premier winter showcase event in North American youth soccer and returned to Mesa, Arizona. The 12-day event included 1,474 teams from more than 250 different clubs with 2,400 matches in front of over 500 professional, national team, and college coaches in attendance.

Teams at MLS NEXT Fest played games in four days with matches scheduled based on division, past event competition, and standings from the MLS NEXT regular season, allowing clubs to play a variety of opponents from across the country. Players participating in MLS NEXT Fest are also eligible to be selected for MLS NEXT Fest Best Of matches, which consist of two games in the U17 age group on December 7, where top players compete against one another in front of evaluators.

Let's take a look at our Academy's results over the course of the tournament:

Inter Miami CF U-19

4-2 vs. St. Louis City SC

4-0 vs. Sporting KC

2-4 vs. Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami CF U-17

1-3 vs. FC Dallas

5-1 vs. Phoenix Rising FC

0-2 vs. Albion SC San Diego

Inter Miami CF U-16

1-1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

1-3 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2-6 vs. LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF U-15

3-0 vs. New York City FC

2-1 vs. Columbus Crew

2-1 Toronto FC

The full schedule of MLS NEXT Fest matches is available HERE.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







