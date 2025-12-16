Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Finish Third in El Arbolito Cup in Austin, Texas

The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-14 team enjoyed a standout weekend in Austin, Texas as they took part in the fifth edition of El Arbolito Cup hosted by Austin FC. Our U-14s earned the bronze medal highlighting our Academy's quality amongst seven other Major League Soccer academies including Chicago Fire FC, Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC, Orlando City SC, and St. Louis City SC.

El Arbolito Cup Action

Inter Miami CF U-14 kicked off their Arbolito Cup campaign against St. Louis City SC, opening the tournament with a strong performance and securing the first three points with a 1-0 victory. The team then faced tournament host Austin FC in a tightly contested match that ended scoreless in regulation, before Inter Miami emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 4-2.

The U-14s suffered their first and only setback in a hard-fought 4-3 defeat against Chicago Fire FC. Later that same day, Inter Miami closed out the group stage against Colorado Rapids, delivering a 1-0 win to book their place in the third-place match.

In the third-place playoff, Inter Miami CF U-14 recorded a lopsided 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati to claim third place at the Arbolito Cup, showcasing another strong performance against top MLS academy competition.

