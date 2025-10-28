Crew Drop Opening Leg of Playoff Series vs. FC Cincinnati
Published on October 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew lost, 1-0, against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.
The Black & Gold began their 19th Audi MLS Cup Playoff campaign, the fifth most in MLS history.
The Crew currently hold a 28-27-8 record in their postseason history.
Today's contest with FC Cincinnati marked the second-ever postseason match between the sides. The last time the two sides met in the playoffs was in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 2, when Columbus overcame a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in extra time en route to the Club's third MLS Cup title.
Defender Andrés Herrera and Midfielders Lassi Lappalainen and Hugo Picard started their first career postseason match.
The Crew return to Lower.com Field for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 2 [6:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series
Sunday, Nov. 2 - 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
