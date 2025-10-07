Five Columbus Crew Players Called up for October FIFA International Window

October 7, 2025

COLUMBUS - Five Columbus Crew First Team players - goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) and Patrick Schulte (United States); defender Steven Moreira (Cape Verde); and midfielders Max Arfsten (United States) and Tristan Brown (United States Under-19s); - have received called-ups to represent their nations during the October FIFA International Window, in addition to midfielder Taha Habroune, who is competing with the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Crew Academy players Chase Adams, Kaïlé Auvray, Prince Forfor and Owen Presthus were also selected to join their respective Senior and Youth National Teams.

Arfsten and Schulte were named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster Oct. 2 for two international friendlies. The Crew duo and USMNT will compete against Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 10 and Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. on Oct. 14.

Brown joins the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for a training camp in Marbella, Spain, from Oct. 6-15. In preparation for qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the team will play friendlies against Northern Ireland on Oct. 11 at the La Quinta Football Center and Belgium on Oct. 14 at the Banus Football Center. The Homegrown midfielder became the second-youngest player in Crew history to debut in MLS at 17 years, five months and three days, helping secure a 0-0 draw vs. NYCFC on March 22. He has made six MLS appearances this season.

Hagen and Guatemala have two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during this window. Los Chapines face Suriname at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo on Oct. 10 and El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador on Oct. 14.

Hagen, who owns 54 appearances for Guatemala, competed in the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. The 29-year-old has logged three MLS starts and 13 in 2025.

Moreira and Cape Verde, who are one win away from qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup in national team history, have a pair of Qualifiers: at Libya at the Benghazi International Stadium in Benghazi on Oct. 8 and vs. Eswatini at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia on Oct. 13. The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, who has earned 15 caps with Cape Verde, has recorded 29 appearances (28 starts), one goal and three assists, including two game-winning assists in league play this season.

Adams will compete with the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team in a training camp at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga from Oct. 6-10 ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Adams played 22 matches (17 starts), notching a team-best 10 goals. The forward has made 10 youth international appearances, posting 14 goals and one assist, highlighted by his 10-goal performance against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 11.

Auvray will compete with Trinidad and Tobago in two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Soca Warriors first travel to face Bermuda at the Bermuda National Sports Centre in Devonshire Parish on Oct. 10, before taking on Curaçao at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad on Oct. 14. The midfielder has made 16 appearances (four starts) for Trinidad and Tobago and competed in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Auvray has played in seven matches (three starts) for Crew 2 this season, scoring in his debut against Orlando City B on Aug. 17.

Forfor will join the U.S. U-17 MNT for a training camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, from Oct. 6-15. The team will face the Netherlands on Oct. 9, Northern Ireland on Oct. 11 and Portugal on Oct. 14. All three matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena. The 16-year-old was named MVP of the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game after scoring in the East's 4-3 win on July 21. Signed by Crew 2 on Sept. 24, he has made six MLS NEXT Pro appearances (four starts) and recorded two assists against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sept. 25.

Presthus heads to the U.S. U-20 MNT's training camp from Oct. 6-15 in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. The USA have fixtures at Pinatar Arena against Finland's U-21s on Oct. 10 and Spanish side Elche B on Oct. 14. Currently on loan with USL Championship side Hartford Athletic, he scored in his debut on Aug. 23 vs. Rhode Island FC, earning Defender of the Game and USL Championship Player of the Week honors. This season with Hartford Athletic, the New Albany, Ohio native has started three matches, scoring one goal. With Crew 2, Presthus started 17 matches, tallying one goal and two assists in 2025.







