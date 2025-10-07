Jordi Alba to Retire from Professional Fútbol at the End of the Season

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announces that Jordi Alba has decided to bring his professional playing career to an end at the conclusion of the current season. The upcoming MLS Playoffs will mark the final chapter of an outstanding career and two successful seasons with our Club.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Jordi has become a key part of the team. The Spanish defender has shown remarkable consistency, combining experience, technical quality, and determination. During his time with the Club, he has recorded 14 goals and 38 assists to date, contributing to the team's identity and to Inter Miami's recent achievements, including the Leagues Cup title and the Supporters' Shield.

Recognized worldwide as one of the best left backs of his generation, Jordi brought to Miami the same level of excellence that defined his brilliant career with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, where he won major titles and represented his country with pride.

Jordi Alba said:

"This has been a thoughtful decision I've considered for a long time. I feel it's the right moment to begin a new personal chapter and fully enjoy time with my family after so many demanding years in professional football. I'm very happy with my time at Inter Miami and truly grateful for the support of the fans and for having been part of the team's successes, sharing special moments in the Club's growth. Now my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, giving my all in the playoffs."

Inter Miami CF thanks Jordi for his dedication and professionalism, as the Club looks forward to his important contribution in the final matches of the regular season and the upcoming playoffs.

Jorge Mas, Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF, said:

"Jordi has been an exceptional addition to Inter Miami and one of the standout players in Major League Soccer over these two seasons. His experience, consistency, and attacking contribution have been very important to the Club's success. Beyond the goals and assists, he has been a great asset within the team and an exemplary professional. Those that know me know that family is the most important part of my life, and Jordi will forever be part of our Inter Miami family. We wish Jordi all the happiness in this new stage of his life."







