Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that eight of its players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in October that runs from October 6-14. The group includes: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), defender Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone), MNUFC2 forward Muba Nour (Somalia) and MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich (U19 USMNT). One Minnesota United player on loan also received a call-up to represent his respective country: defender Matúš Kmeť (Slovakia).

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has been called up to represent Canada, where the squad will face Australia at home on October 10 before traveling to New Jersey to take on Colombia on October 14. St. Clair continues to serve as Canada's first-choice goalkeeper, earning 16 caps and recording seven clean sheets for the national team. He recently posted his 10th regular season shutout with Minnesota United, surpassing his previous MLS career best of eight.

Robin Lod will rejoin the Finland national team as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying campaign. The Huuhkajat are set to face Lithuania on October 9 at home in the Helsinki Olympic Stadium before facing the Netherlands on October 12. Finland competes in UEFA Group G alongside the Netherlands, Poland, Lithuania, and Malta.

Joseph Rosales will represent Honduras in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifiers. Honduras opens the October window at home against Costa Rica on October 9 before playing Haiti on October 13. The left-back most recently featured for La H during September's international window, where they tied against Haiti in a scoreless match and earned a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua. He now returns to the squad with momentum as Honduras looks to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Michael Boxall is set to anchor New Zealand's backline as the All Whites meet Poland and Norway in a pair of international friendlies. The first clash will be in Poland at the Śląski Stadium on October 9 before they face Norway at Ullevaal Stadion on October 14. Boxall scored the decisive goal that secured New Zealand's place in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

Matúš Kmeť has received a call-up to the Slovakian national team for a pair of group stage matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers. Slovakia will travel to Northern Ireland to take on the hosts on October 10 before hosting Luxembourg on October 13. The 25-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at Polish side Górnik Zabrze, previously represented Slovakia at the youth international level and now earns his third senior national team call-up.

MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara has earned a third call-up to Sierra Leone's senior national team. After previously appearing for the U20s and making his senior debut earlier this year, Kamara rejoins the Leone Stars as they prepare for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers. Sierra Leone will first face Burkina Faso on October 8, and will then travel to Morocco to face Djibouti on October 12.

MNUFC2 forward Muba Nour earned his first-ever call up to the Somalia senior national team in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifying matches against Algeria on October 9 and Mozambique on October 14, both taking place at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Bir El Djir, Algeria. Nour has appeared in 23 matches for MNUFC2, scoring a goal and an assist in 1,083 minutes.

MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has been called up to the United States U19 men's national team for its October training camp in Marbella, Spain. The U19 squad will train in Spain from October 6-15. Rizvanovich and the U19 Stars & Stripes will play two international matches during the window, opening against Northern Ireland on October 11 at La Quinta Football Center, followed by a match against Belgium on October 14 at Banus Football Center. Rizvanovich, a 2007-born goalkeeper, joins a talented roster featuring representatives from MLS and European clubs.

International Game Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Wed., Oct. 8 Sierra Leone vs. Burkina Faso 11:00 a.m. Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville, Monrovia, Liberia

Thu., Oct. 9 Finland vs. Lithuania 11:00 a.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Algeria vs. Somalia 11:00 a.m. Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Bir El Djir, Algeria

Poland vs. New Zealand 1:45 p.m. Silesian Stadium, Chorzów, Poland

Honduras vs. Costa Rica 9:00 p.m. Francisco Morazán Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Fri., Oct. 10 Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia 1:45 p.m. Clearer Twist National Stadium, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Canada vs. Australia 6:30 p.m. Stade Saputo, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Sat., Oct 11 U19 USMNT vs. Northern Ireland 8:00 a.m. La Quinta Football Center, Málaga, Spain

Sun., Oct. 12 Sierra Leone vs. Djibouti 2:00 p.m. Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco

Netherlands vs. Finland 11:00 a.m. Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mon., Oct.13 Slovakia vs. Luxembourg 1:45 p.m. Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava, Slovakia

Honduras vs. Haiti 7:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Tue., Oct. 14 Norway vs. New Zealand 11:00 a.m. Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Mozambique vs. Somalia 11:00 a.m. Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Bir El Djir, Algeria

Canada vs. Colombia 7:00 p.m. Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey

U19 USMNT vs. Belgium 7:00 a.m. Banus Football Center, Marbella, Spain







