SDFC Continues to Make History in Inaugural Season

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Forever writing San Diego Football Club's name into Major League Soccer (MLS) history. SDFC set a new expansion-season points record of 60 points after defeating the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium 4-2.

Saturday, October 4 will always be a date to remember as SDFC surpassed the Los Angeles Football Club by three points. LAFC held the previous record in 2018 with 57 points until Saturday night.

Continuing to battle for the top spot of the Western Conference, the Chrome and Azul not only broke a new expansion-season points record, but the Club also made history by winning the most games of any expansion team with 18 wins. SDFC surpassed St. Louis CITY SC's 2023 record of 17 wins with the victory against the Dynamo.

SDFC's historic night led winger Anders Dreyer to being named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38 after bagging a brace. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate has now contributed 35 goal contributions (17g/18a) in 33 matches and is on his way to represent Denmark's National Football Team.

With one match remaining, SDFC looks to finish the season strong and finish as the West's No. 1 seed. Head Coach Mikey Varas and company prepare to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 18 as the Club wraps up their first-ever encounter at Providence Park.

