San Diego FC Launches "One City, One Table" to Support Families Across San Diego this Holiday Season

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







As part of San Diego FC's ongoing Season of Giving campaign, the Club is expanding its holiday community efforts with One City, One Table, supporting families across the region during a critical time of year. To kick off this extension of the campaign, SDFC is donating 18,000 meals - equivalent to a $9,000 contribution - to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. (Note: every  $1 donated = 2 meals  provided to local families).

The Club is rallying fans across the county to join the effort.

"The holidays are a reminder of how interconnected we are as a community," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Through One City, One Table, we're honored to stand alongside the San Diego Food Bank and our incredible fans to ensure every family has a place at the table this season. Together, we can brighten the holidays and make a meaningful difference for the thousands of families who need it most."

HOW FANS CAN PARTICIPATE:

Beginning today, SDFC fans can drop off non-perishable food items at  Eighteen Threads, the Club's official retail store, to support the Food Bank's Holiday Food Drive. Fans and community members can also donate directly.

The Food Bank's most needed non-perishable food items include:

Canned chicken and tuna

Canned and dry beans

Canned soup

Canned and dried fruit

Canned vegetables

Cereal and oatmeal

Rice and pasta

Peanut butter

On  Monday, Nov. 24, prior to SDFC's Western Conference Semifinal match at Snapdragon Stadium, fans attending the game will also be able to donate items at every stadium entrance or make monetary contributions directly to the Food Bank.

Match Day Collection Points at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 24

Red bins at every stadium entrance

Red bins within Ford Fan Fest

In addition to the donation drive, SDFC staff members will volunteer with the San Diego Food Bank as part of the Club's continued commitment to supporting families throughout San Diego during the holiday season.

Fans can learn more about the One City, One Table initiative at SanDiegoFC.com/FoodDrive. Fans can find additional information about this holiday season's giving opportunities at SDFC's  Season of Giving  page: https://www.sandiegofc.com/club/community/season-of-giving







Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.