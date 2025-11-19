San Diego FC Exercises Permanent Trade Option to Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has exercised the permanent trade option to acquire defender Oscar Verhoeven from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, San Jose will retain a future sell and trade percentage.

"Oscar played a key role for us this year and showed his qualities at this level," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're excited to make his move permanent and to continue supporting his development as a professional. We believe he has a bright future with our Club, and we look forward to getting him back to full fitness and having him back with the group for preseason."

Verhoeven, 18, joined SDFC on April 21 on loan through the 2025 season from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $100,000 in GAM in 2025. The loan agreement also included a permanent trade option for SDFC in exchange for GAM in 2026 and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.

The young defender made his SDFC debut on May 3, coming on for Willy Kumado in the 67th minute of the Club's 5-0 home victory against FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium. This season, Verhoeven has made 15 appearances (12 starts) across all competitions, including one appearance and start in the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Prior to joining SDFC, Verhoeven rose through the San Jose Earthquakes Academy and went on to make 36 appearances across all competitions for The Town FC. On May 16, 2023, he signed a Homegrown contract with San Jose and made his senior debut on May 21, 2024, entering in the 44th minute against Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup at PayPal Park. He made nine total appearances (five starts) for the Earthquakes, including one MLS appearance against D.C. United on April 6.

A native of Pleasant Hill, CA, Verhoeven has represented the United States at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, registering 21 total appearances. He made three starts during the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and featured in two U-20 friendlies against Chile in 2024.

Transaction: SDFC exercises the permanent trade option to acquire defender Oscar Verhoeven from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, San Jose will retain a future sell and trade percentage.

Name: Oscar Verhoeven

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: May 31, 2006

Age: 18

Birthplace: Pleasant Hill, California

Previous Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Pronunciation: ver-HOH-ven

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.