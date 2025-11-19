Earthquakes' Oscar Verhoeven's Trade Option Exercised; San Diego FC Acquires Defender Permanently After Season-Long Loan

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have traded defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC in exchange for $350,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) after SDFC exercised the permanent trade option on Verhoeven's season-long loan. Additionally, San Jose will retain a future sell-on and trade percentage.

The move comes after the Earthquakes initially loaned Verhoeven to SDFC in April for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $100,000 in GAM.

Verhoeven, 18, was signed to the first team as a Homegrown Player on May 16, 2023, after featuring for the Quakes Academy. A native of Pleasant Hill, California, the local product made his first-team debut in 2024 and made nine career appearances (five starts) in all competitions. Internationally, Verhoeven has represented the United States at various levels, namely the Under-17 and Under-20 age groups.

