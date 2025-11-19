Café Bustelo Renews Multi-Year Contract as the Official Coffee and Espresso of Inter Miami CF

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today a multi-year extension of its partnership with Café Bustelo as the Club's Official Coffee and Espresso, continuing to provide Inter Miami fans with the authentic taste of South Florida's staple bold flavors. United by a shared love for fú tbol, Miami, and coffee, the Club's renewed collaboration with the iconic espresso-style coffee brand - a partnership originating in 2022 - strengthens Inter Miami's goal to enhance the fan experience on matchday and beyond.

To celebrate today's news, Café Bustelo fueled the hardworking crew bringing Miami Freedom Park to life, treating construction crew to its beloved coffee and espresso throughout the day. The energizing treat recognized their vital role in building the world-class venue set to open in 2026.

As the Club arrives at its new home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026, Café Bustelo will also fuel fans that step through the stadium doors, elevating their matchday experience by offering a wide selection of signature items at the new stadium's Café Bustelo Bar & Ventanita. Some of the specialty items fans can expect to find here include an assortment of hot and iced espresso beverages, traditional Cuban pastries and desserts, soft serve ice cream, and a full cocktail bar featuring beer, wine and spirits. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy engaging Café Bustelo activations around the stadium during Inter Miami's home MLS matches.

"Our partnership with Café Bustelo over the last seasons has presented our fans with an experience like no other, bringing a taste of South Florida to all who come out and support our Club," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami's Vice President of Partnerships. "As we look forward to our move to Miami Freedom Park in 2026, we are thrilled to continue growing this partnership for the long term with a brand that is an undeniable staple of our beautiful South Florida."

"Café Bustelo is honored to continue our partnership with Inter Miami CF in time for the Club's inaugural season at Miami Freedom Park in 2026," said Emily Lucci, Vice President of Marketing for Café Bustelo. "With our shared passion for community, fútbol and bold flavors, we are grateful for the opportunity to fuel Miami Freedom Park with our espresso style coffee."

With this extension, Inter Miami CF and Café Bustelo will also further their efforts in raising awareness around mental health through Conversations with Cafecito, a collaborative panel centered around education and fostering understanding. During this initiative, Inter Miami and Café Bustelo host an open discussion on mental health, with the support of Inter Miami First Team players and professionals in the field of psychology. Together with Café Bustelo, Inter Miami looks forward to continuing these essential discussions and driving a positive narrative around seeking help with additional Conversations with Cafecito initiatives to come.

To help us celebrate the renewal of this exciting partnership, attendees at Inter Miami's watch party this Sunday, November 23 for the Club's 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal matchup against FC Cincinnati, can enjoy specialty espresso martinis in honor of National Espresso Day. Join us at La Tropical.







