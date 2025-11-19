International Duty Roundup: Recapping the November International Window

Published on November 19, 2025

These past days, six Inter Miami CF players were in action representing the Club abroad with their respective national teams in Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers and international friendlies.

Below, let's take a look at our players' performances in the latest FIFA international window.

Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul were called up as Argentina closed out a successful 2025 with an international friendly against Angola at 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda, Angola.

Messi and De Paul both featured in the starting eleven as La Albiceleste edged out Angola 2-0, with Messi scoring the second of the match to record his first-ever goal in the African continent.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia and Venezuela disputed two friendlies. First, La Vinotinto faced Australia at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX, where they played out a convincing performance with a 1-0 victory, with Segovia featuring the full 90 minutes.

Then, Venezuela met Canada at Chase Stadium, with Segovia registering another full 90-minute performance as they fell 2-0 against the Canadians.

Ian Fray - Jamaica

Academy product and homegrown defender Ian Fray earned his second international call-up for the Jamaican national team as they clinched a spot in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament after finishing in second place of Group B of the Concacaf qualifiers.

Fray did not feature in the Reggae Boyz's 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. In their second match of the window, Fray took part in the starting eleven as Jamaica were held to a 0-0 draw against Curacao.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product Noah Allen and Greece's U-21 national team continued their flying campaign in Group F in their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign, consolidating the team's spot atop the group and extending their unbeaten record to five wins out of their five matches played. The defender started both matches at left-back and featured the full 90 minutes as Greece registered two convincing wins at home: defeating Georgia 3-0 on Friday, Nov. 14, and Northern Ireland 4-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Santiago Morales - U-19 USMYNT

Morales was part of the U.S. U-19 national team for their training camp and friendlies in Wrexham, Wales. The Academy product midfielder and the U-19 USMYNT faced Wales and Japan, playing out a 1-1 draw on Nov. 15 and a 1-0 win on Nov. 18. Notably, Morales and the U-19 USMYNT took home the U-19 UEFA Tournament title.







