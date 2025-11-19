San Jose Earthquakes and Rank + Rally Shake up Retail Experience at PayPal Park

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Rank + Rally announced today an innovative new retail partnership, with Rank + Rally to head-up retail operations at PayPal Park.

Over the coming months, Rank + Rally and the Earthquakes will redesign and expand the flagship store at PayPal Park as well as introduce new shopping destinations, including a mobile retail truck. Rank + Rally will oversee five stadium stores and kiosks across the stadium and bring new technology integrations to increase speed and convenience. Fans can also look forward to expanded merchandise collections featuring exclusive local designs and products only available at the stadium.

"We're excited to partner with Rank + Rally and benefit from their expertise in building out incredible retail spaces at sports venues," said Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jed Mettee. "They have a great vision for elevating the merchandise experience for our fans and we're looking forward to opening a new flagship store. We're also eager to collaborate with them on developing exclusive and customized product offerings."

"San Jose has an unmatched soccer history, a proud fan base and rich legacy going back to the boom of pro soccer in the U.S.," said Emily Unruh, president of Rank + Rally. "We're excited to honor that heritage and bring a new level of customization and personalization to Quakes fans on match days and every day, from expanded collections in the stadium to roving mobile shops."

Heading into the 2026 season, Rank + Rally and the Earthquakes will transform all brick-and-mortar retail outlets at PayPal Park, while introducing new opportunities for fans to gear-up outside the stadium. Highlights will include:

An expanded and renovated flagship team store, increasing the footprint by 1,500 square feet

A new Quakes-branded mobile retail truck, with the ability to pop-up throughout the community for special activations

A two-time increase in retail point-of-sale (POS), expanding access and reducing wait times

New technology integrations, including a buy online, pickup in-store website and streamlined season ticket member transaction process

An elevated retail experience designed exclusively for personalized shopping

With the Earthquakes, Rank + Rally now holds partnerships with eight Major League Soccer teams for in-venue retail operations. The retail company under sports and entertainment hospitality leader Levy, Rank + Rally has significantly grown its soccer footprint over the past year, announcing a league-wide retail partnership with the NWSL ahead of the 2025 season, and recently taking over retail operations at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Across the sports industry, Rank + Rally teams up with marquee events like the NBA and WNBA All-Star Games and iconic franchises, including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues, among others.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.