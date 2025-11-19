Five CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada U16

Published on November 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







Five CF Montréal Academy players, goalkeeper Samsy Keita, defenders Leon Arkhurst and Ulrich Zamble, midfielder Eloi Breton as well as forward Zaky Lachhab, have been called up by the Canadian under-16 national team.

The Canadian delegation will participate in the U16 4 Nations Tournament in Puebla, Mexico. They will face Costa Rica on Nov. 26, the Dominican Republic on Nov. 27 and Mexico on Nov. 28.

Keita integrated the Academy in 2024 from Celtix Haut-Richelieu. He represented Canada at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Breton, CF Montréal representative at the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, and Lachhab both integrated the Academie from CS Longueuil in 2023 and were last called up by the Canada U16s in May.

Arkhurst joined the Academy from CS Montreal-Centre in 2024 while Zamble was a product of the Pre-academy.

All five players are members of the CF Montréal U18 team, competing in MLS NEXT.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.