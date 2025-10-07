Seven Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for October FIFA Window

Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Seven players from Atlanta United received call-ups from their respective national teams. Miguel Almirón, Ronald Hernández, Saba Lobjanidze, Enea Mihaj, Alexey Miranchuk and Bartosz Slisz are taking part in the Oct. 6-14 FIFA window. Additionally, Cooper Sanchez was called into the U.S. U-17 training camp in Fayetteville, Ga. from Oct. 6-10, but is expected back for this weekend's match at Inter Miami CF.

Meanwhile, Luke Brennan was previously called in and is currently with the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Chile from Sept. 27-Oct. 19. The U.S. advanced out of their group and will take on Italy in the Round of 16 on Oct. 9 at 3:30 pm ET.

Almirón returns to Paraguay after helping his nation clinch its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2010 during the final round of CONMEBOL qualifiers in September. Paraguay will travel to face Japan on Oct. 10 and South Korea on Oct. 14. Almirón has started 62 of his 69 appearances for Paraguay and recorded eight goals and six assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015.

Hernández will join Venezuela for two friendlies against Argentina on Oct. 10 in Miami and against Belize on Oct. 14 in Chicago. The defender has tallied one goal and three assists in 33 matches with La Vinotinto.

Lobjanidze will join Georgia for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the road against Spain on Oct. 11 and Türkiye on Oct. 14. Georgia currently sits in second place in Group E with three points. The winger has made 41 appearances and scored four goals with the national team since his debut in 2017.

Mihaj joins Albania for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Serbia on Oct. 11 and a friendly at home against Jordan on Oct. 14. Albania currently sits in second place in Group K with eight points. The defender has made 19 appearances for his country since his debut on Sept. 9, 2018.

Miranchuk returns to Russia's National Team for two friendlies at Iran on Oct. 10 and at home against Bolivia on Oct. 14. The midfielder has made 47 appearances and scored nine goals for the national team since his debut in 2015.

Sanchez was called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for a training camp from Oct. 6-10 in Fayetteville, Ga. The camp is the team's last gathering before head coach Gonzalo Segares selects his 21-player roster for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 3-27. Sanchez has made seven appearances for the U-17 side.

Slisz joins Poland for a home friendly against New Zealand on Oct. 9 and a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Lithuania on Oct. 12. Poland sits in second place in Group G on 10 points through five matches. The defensive midfielder has started each of the last three qualifiers and totaled 19 appearances and one goal with Poland since his debut in 2021.

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday, Oct. 11 when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).







