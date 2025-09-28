Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, at New England Revolution

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







FOXBOROUGH, MA - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to New England Revolution Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Leo Afonso made his MLS club debut coming on as a second-half substitute.

Atlanta started the match on the front foot and put New England's backline under pressure multiple times during the first half. Saba Lobjanidze had the away side's first opportunity from a free kick in the 11th minute, however his curling effort from the left wing went just wide of the near post.

Atlanta forced four saves from goalkeeper Matt Turner in the first half with the first coming from a Pedro Amador shot in the 15th minute after a give-and-go with Miguel Almirón down the left side. A few minutes later, Bartosz Slisz received the ball in the attacking third and laid the ball off to Alexey Miranchuk at the top of the 18-yard-box where the midfielder placed a left-footed shot on goal but into the arms of Turner. Steven Alzate tested Turner again in the 38th minute when he received a pass in stride from Almirón on the edge of the box and fired a hard shot to the bottom corner of the goal in Atlanta's best chance of the half.

Jayden Hibbert made five saves on the night, including a big save to deny Will Sands in the 67th minute to keep the match scoreless.

Second-half substitute Dor Turgeman gave New England the lead in the 72nd minute after receiving a pass from Carles Gil and striking a left-footed finish into the top corner. Turgeman set up another goal for New England three minutes later, making a long run down the right side before squaring the ball to Leo Campana for a first-time finish.

Atlanta United (5-14-12, 27 points) returns to action Sunday, Oct. 5 when it travels to face Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium (9 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 18-13 New England

Shots on target: 7-4 New England

Corner kicks: 8-2 New England

Fouls Committed: 16-14 New England

xG: 1.9-0.7 New England

Possession: 52-48 New England

Passing accuracy: 85.7-85.1 New England

Scoring

NE - Dor Turgeman (Carles Gil) 72'

NE - Leo Campana (Turgeman, Turner) 75'

Disciplinary

NE - Brayan Ceballos 10'

NE - Allan Oyirworth 46'

ATL - Stian Gregersen 50'

NE - Will Sands 70'

ATL - Pedro Amador 78'

Notes:

Leo Afonso made his MLS debut for Atlanta United

Atlanta used the same starting XI in consecutive MLS matches for the first time this season

Attendance: 25,790

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - 90+4')

D: Ronald Hernández (Brooks Lennon - 85')

M: Steven Alzate (Tristan Muyumba - 85'

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Leo Alfonso - 85')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 64')

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Dominik Chong Qui

Cayman Togashi

Cooper Sanchez

NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP

GK: Matt Turner

D: Will Sands (Andrew Farrell - 89')

D: Mamadou Fofana

D: Brayan Ceballos

D: Tanner Beason

D: Brandon Bye

M: Matthew Polster

M: Carles Gil (Jackson Yueill - 89')

M: Allan Oyirworth (Alhassan Yusuf - 56')

F: Tomas Chancalay (Dor Turgeman - 56')

F: Luca Langoni (Leo Campana - 65')

Substitutes not used:

Keegan Hughes

Wyatt Omsberg

Alex Bono

Eric Klein

OFFICIALS

Nabil Bensalah (referee), Cory Richardson (assistant), Nick Uranga (assistant), Filip Dujic (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Robert Schaap (AVAR)







