Seattle Sounders FC Draw Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-2

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WA - Vancouver Whitecaps FC secured a record-eighth Cascadia Cup title and a top four finish in the Western Conference with a 2-2 draw against rivals Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday night in what proved to be a classic Cascadia encounter between the two sides.

The match got off to a timid start, much in part due to a pair of early injuries to Seattle's backline.

The 'Caps got the first good look of the match in the 20th minute, as Emmanuel Sabbi played a cheeky one-two with Thomas Müller and then unleashed a left-footed strike from outside the box that bounced wide of the near post.

Shortly after, Tate Johnson fed Ali Ahmed out wide on the key quadrant. The Canadian international cut inside, beat his man, and forced Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei into a key save down to his right to keep the match scoreless.

Then, it was the home side's turn to get on the offensive. Albert Rusnak whipped in a cross to Paul Rothrock, whose header inside the goal mouth was saved crucially by 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Despite the chances, the teams went into the halftime interval all tied up at 0-0.

Following the break, Ahmed put in a dangerous delivery into the box off a corner kick. Ralph Priso saw the ball narrowly drift past him, just missing connection with the ball.

Two minutes later, Andrés Cubas superbly dispossessed Seattle's Snyder Brunell, with the ball dropping to the feet of Müller. The German found substitute Brian White in behind the Seattle backline, with the American international finishing calmly for the opening goal of the match and giving the 'Caps the 1-0 advantage.

Seattle then struck dynamite twice in quick succession, with goals from Jackson Ragen and Albert Rusnák turning the match on it's head to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

The 'Caps would not let down, as Sebastian Berhalter stepped up to take a right-footed inswinging corner. The 24-year-old's cross found Mathías Laborda, who's headed attempt beat an outstretch Frei to tie the match at 2-2.

Vancouver continued to plow numbers forward in search of the go-ahead goal. After some tidy build-up inside the box from White and Ahmed, the ball bounced to Cubas with plenty of space at the top of the box. The Paraguayan international took the shot first time but saw his effort rise over the bar and out for a Seattle goal kick.

In stoppage time, Priso came up huge for the 'Caps as he denied Georgi Minoungou on the goal line with a sliding clearance. The ball bounced out to Cristian Roldan from Seattle and he saw his deflected volley parried away by Takaoka, keeping Vancouver level.

Both teams pushed on and the 'Caps were awarded a free kick deep in stoppage time thanks to some brilliant hold-up play from Jeevan Badwal. Berhalter played a smart one-two with Johnson, with the latter setting up the substitute to whip a right-footed strike towards goal that was narrowly saved by Frei, meaning the match would end in a draw.

The result saw the 'Caps secure a record-eighth Cascadia Cup, reclaiming the title after last winning in 2023, as well as a top four finish in this year's Western Conference to cement home field advantage in the Round One, Best-of-Three Series in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whitecaps FC now head home to prepare for the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final this Wednesday, October 1, as they look to lift the Voyageurs Cup for the fourth straight year. They will take on Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Vancouver FC in a first ever match between the two local clubs. For ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Mailk Badawi

Attendance: 32,750

Scoring Summary

52' - VAN - Brian White (Thomas Müller)

54' - SEA - Jackson Ragen (Albert Rusnák)

55' - SEA - Albert Rusnák

69' - VAN - Mathías Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter)

Cautions

4' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

40' - SEA - Paul Rothrock

45+2' - SEA - Nouhou Tolo

Statistics

Possession: SEA 45% - VAN 55%

Shots: SEA 10 - VAN 11

Shots on Goal: SEA 6 - VAN 5

Saves: SEA 3 - VAN 3

Fouls: SEA 10 - VAN 17

Offsides: SEA 2 - VAN 3

Corners: SEA 3 - VAN 3

Seattle Sounders FC

24.Stefan Frei; 16.Alex Roldan (85.Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 11'), 25.Jackson Ragen, 28.Yeimar Gomez Andrade (20.Kim Kee-Hee 18'), 5.Nouhou Tolo; 7.Cristian Roldan, 37.Snyder Brunell (93.Georgi Minoungou 82'); 9.Jesús Ferreira (95.Osaze De Rosario 82'), 11.Albert Rusnák, 14.Paul Rothrock; 13.Jordan Morris (19.Danny Musovski HT)

Substitutes not used

26.Andrew Thomas, 6.João Paulo, 10.Pedro de la Vega, 75.Danny Leyva

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 2.Mathías Laborda, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson; 59.Jeevan Badwal, 20.Andrés Cubas; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (7.Jayden Nelson 62'), 13.Thomas Müller © (16.Sebastian Berhalter 62'), 22.Ali Ahmed; 14.Daniel Ríos (24.Brian White HT, 75.Rayan Elloumi 78')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 26.J.C. Ngando, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 53.Mark O'Neill

