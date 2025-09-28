Josef Martínez Goal, Daniel's Heroics In Net Propel San Jose Back Into Ninth And Final Western Conference Playoff Spot

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes' Josef Martinez

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes' Josef Martinez(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN DIEGO - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated San Diego FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in front of 29,437 fans.

The hosts almost struck first in the initial moments of the match, but Hirving "Chucky" Lozano's chip over San Jose goalkeeper Daniel floated wide right. Instead, it was the Earthquakes who would open the scoring in the 14th minute when Chicho Arango threaded a through ball past the SDFC back line to a surging Josef Martínez, who coolly slotted it home to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Martínez had a second opportunity to double the advantage, but his blast from the left side of the box was parried away by San Diego goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos. Later in the half, SDFC had a golden chance in minute 37, but Onni Valakari's attempt from point-blank range was wide right. The Earthquakes went into intermission with the slim advantage.

San Diego came out firing after halftime, with Daniel diving to his right to bat away an Andres Dreyer shot on goal in the opening minutes. Daniel, who would be named Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match, again rose to the occasion in minute 67 when he stymied Lozano right in front of net after hauling in a diagonal ball from Valakari. From that point forward, the Quakes' defense was impregnable, repelling 19 shots all the way through the final whistle for the team's first clean sheet since May 28. With the victory, San Jose climbs into the ninth and final Western Conference playoff spot with two games to play in the regular season.

The Black and Blue continue their road trip on Sunday, Oct. 5, when they face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff from BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, will take place at 3 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

As of the final whistle, the Earthquakes move up to ninth and the final playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference table with 38 points (10-14-8) while San Diego FC falls into a tie for first (17-9-6) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC with 57 points.

The Earthquakes are now 1-1-0 (2 GF, 2 GA) against San Diego in MLS regular-season play with an 1-0-0 (1 GF, 0 GA) record on the road.

With the win, the 2025 Quakes have tied the 2010 Quakes for the third-best road record in club history.

MOST REGULATION ROAD WINS IN ONE SEASON

2005 & 2012: 9*

2003: 7**

2025 & 2010: 6

*won Supporters' Shield both years

**won MLS Cup

The 1-0 clean sheet was the Quakes' first since May 28, a 1-0 road win over the LA Galaxy.

Bruce Arena won his 272nd regular-season game, extending his MLS record among head coaches. The late great Sigi Schmid is second with 240.

Josef Martínez's 14th-minute goal was his 13th of the season, tying him for the team lead with Cristian "Chicho" Arango. It was also Martínez 129th career goal in MLS regular-season play, good for sixth in league's all-time list.

Chicho Arango's 14th-minute assist was his seventh of the season, marking a career high. He's currently tied for second on the team in assists with DeJuan Jones. It was also his 28th career helper in MLS regular-season play.

Cristian Espinoza had one key pass to run his total up from 104 to 105, extending his league lead.

Daniel had three saves to run his total up to 94, good for eighth in MLS.

The Quakes moved into sole possession of sixth in the league for team goals (57).

On Aug. 22, former Quakes forward Amahl Pellegrino was traded to San Diego FC. The Norwegian made the start tonight. Former Quakes midfielder Aníbal Godoy also started tonight for SDFC, with both players coming out at minute 63. More ties: San Jose defender Oscar Verhoeven is also out on loan with SDFC, and former Quakes assistant coach Luciano Fusco joined SDFC for the 2025 season.

San Diego FC 0 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Weather: 70°F Clear

Attendance: 29,437

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Daniel

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Justin Howard

4th Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Josef Martínez (Cristian "Chicho" Arango) 14'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution) 70'

SJ - Ousseni Bouda (caution) 83'

SAN DIEGO FC: CJ Dos Santos (GK); Aiden Harangi (Willy Kumado 73'), Ian Pilcher (Franco Negri 72'), Manu Duah, Christopher McVey; Jeppe Tverskov (C), Onni Valakari, Anders Dreyer, Hirving Lozano (David Vazquez 82'), Anibal Godoy (Luca De La Torre 63'); Amahl Pellegrino (Alex Mighten 63').

Substitutes not used: Pablo Sisniega (GK), Corey Baird, Emmanuel Boateng, Paddy McNair.

POSS.: 63%; SHOTS: 19; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 10; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 9; xG: 2.5

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Max Floriani; Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira (Beau Leroux 81'), Ian Harkes, Benji Kikanović (Preston Judd 69'), Cristian Espinoza (Dave Romney 87'); Chicho Arango (Vítor Costa 69'), Josef Martínez (Noel Buck 81').

Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Bruno Wilson.

POSS.: 37%; SHOTS: 7; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 15; xG: 0.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's overall performance tonight:

"They did quite well tonight. We've been in position to win games like the game tonight, and haven't had the right mentality, and maybe technically not right either. That's on me. Tonight, they got it right. This is not an easy team to beat at home on their home field. I give our guys a lot of credit. It was a great effort. It wasn't pretty, it was an ugly win, but we'll take it. We've had a lot of pretty losses this year, so I'm really happy to have an ugly win."

"It was a great effort. They hung in there in a tough game, something we haven't been able to do this year-to get it done at an important time in the season. I applaud the effort by the team. They did quite well."

On the defense's heroics tonight:

"They did quite well. The fact that you can still use the college draft to supplement your roster is impressive, but I think both teams tonight actually have players that we got from the [MLS SuperDraft]. The performance by the three of them, starting with [Daniel] Munie and then Reid [Roberts], [Max] Floriani. It was quite good."

On the impact of tonight's win heading into next week's road match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC:

"I'm sure it gives us some confidence. We're going against another good team next Sunday in Vancouver, a difficult venue to play in, but I think we'll go there with a lot of confidence that we can win the game."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DANIEL MUNIE

On beating Western Conference first-place San Diego FC tonight:

"We knew it was going to take a team effort, so I think everyone was bought into what we wanted to do. I think you can tell everyone was exhausted after the game, and everyone was working for each other. We found a way to get three points. [We've] got to keep this motivation in the next week and the next two games and try and make a push for playoffs."

On the team's strategy heading into tonight's match:

"We definitely wanted to change the pace of the game. We know they like to play quick, play fast and we wanted to slow them down. Any chance we could get under this game, we were going to do so. I think the team did a good job of everyone collectively, just working together as a group-helping each other out, giving cover for whoever needs it. It was just a great team effort. I'm really proud of the boys."

On the defense stepping up tonight:

"All year, I think everyone just came in and stepped up. Max [Floriani] and Reid [Roberts] coming in, they did a great job just working together. I think we were really good as a group. It wasn't just the back line. It was from the back, from Daniel having made a couple big saves there. Then it starts with the front to the middle. I think everyone was bought in, all 11 players. Even the subs coming in, no matter what, I think everyone had each other's backs. I think this was really good motivation in the next week.

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.