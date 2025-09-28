Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, on the Road Against Toronto FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







TORONTO - - Inter Miami CF (16W-6L-8D, 56 points) earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon to extend its unbeaten run to four this regular season. Attacker Tadeo Allende scored the team's goal in the matchup at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets and Baltasar Rodríguez started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Inter Miami had an early chance in search of pulling ahead in the 12th minute, with a right-footed hit from Rodríguez from the top of the box that forced a diving save from Toronto's goalkeeper.

Messi came close to netting the opener in the 29th minute after receiving a pass from Busquets inside the box, but his finish to the left post was saved.

Goalkeeper Ustari had a notorious intervention at the other end in the 35th minute, diving to deny a grounded shot from Alonso Coello from the right side of the pitch just outside the box.

After a dangerous attempt from Messi that was stopped in the 44th minute, Inter Miami found the breakthrough goal through Allende in the first minute of added time. The Argentine attacker headed home a precise cross from Alba from the left flank at the far post to send the match into the half with a 0-1 lead for Inter Miami. The goal was Allende's ninth this regular season, while Alba tallied his 11th assist this league campaign.

The hosts equalized in the second half, with Djordje Mihailovic scoring for Toronto FC in the 60th minute.

Inter Miami pushed to restore its lead through the remaining minutes, but ultimately the 1-1 scoreline remained unchanged through the final whistle. The closest opportunities came through Messi, with a shot from just inside the box to the near post being stopped in the 76th minute, and a dangerous free kick attempt in the 83rd minute that was also met by a save from Toronto's keeper.

Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround as it prepares to host Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE to witness the action live at Chase Stadium!

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Djordje Mihailovic (Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio) 60'

MIA - Tadeo Allende (Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi) 45+1'

Misconduct:

TOR - Djordje Mihailovic (Yellow Card 80'), Raoul Petretta (Yellow Card 82')

MIA - Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 45')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Toronto FC - GK Sean Johnson; D Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Richie Laryea, Raoul Petretta; M Alonso Coello, José Cifuentes, Jonathan Osorio; F Djordje Mihailovic, Derrick Etienne Jr (Maxime Dominguez 68')., Theo Corbeanu (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 78')

Unused Substitutes - GK Luka Gavran; D Lazar Stefanović, Kobe Franklin; M Markus Cimermancic, Malik Henry; F Deandre Kerr

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Ian Fray (Marcelo Weigandt 71'), Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; M Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets (Yannick Bright 71'), Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 63'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Tomás Avilés, Gonzalo Luján, Ryan Sailor; M Santiago Morales; F Fafa Picault

Details of the Game:

Date: September 27, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: BMO Field

Stats:

Possession:

TOR - 38%

MIA - 62%

Shots:

TOR - 7

MIA - 9

Saves:

TOR - 5

MIA - 2

Corners:

TOR - 5

MIA - 7

Fouls:

TOR - 9

MIA - 12







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.