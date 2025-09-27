San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night

Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (17-8-6, 57 points) hosts the San Jose Earthquakes (9-14-8, 35 points) on Fan Appreciation Night in the final 2025 MLS Regular Season home match at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Single-Match Tickets Available

Fans can purchase single-match tickets for SDFC's final 2025 MLS Regular Season home match against the Earthquakes at SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.

Second Meeting Between the Clubs

Saturday marks the second-ever MLS matchup between San Diego and San Jose. In the first meeting on Aug. 17 at PayPal Park, SDFC handed the Earthquakes a 2-1 loss. This season, San Diego has been perfect against California-based opponents, compiling a 5-0-0 record in its inaugural MLS campaign.

SDFC Riding Historic Form

San Diego enters its final home match following a 1-1 road draw against Atlanta United FC on Sept. 20. The result extended SDFC's road unbeaten streak to eight matches and tied LAFC's 2018 MLS expansion season points record (57 pts). The Club remains atop the Western Conference and continues to chase Supporters' Shield glory, currently in second place behind the Philadelphia Union (60 points).

What's at Stake

- Playoff Push: San Diego has already clinched a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and continues to chase closing out the season atop the Western Conference.

- Supporters' Shield Race: SDFC remains in contention for the Shield as the regular season nears its conclusion.

- Expansion Records: A win would break the MLS expansion points record (currently 57 points by LAFC in 2018) and set a new record for most wins by an expansion club with 18 victories.

- Top of the West: Three points would strengthen San Diego's hold on first place in the Western Conference. The Club has officially clinched a top-four finish, which secures home-field advantage throughout the first round of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Fans are encouraged to join SDFC for this historic final home match of the regular season as the Club celebrates a remarkable inaugural campaign and prepares for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

San Jose Looking to Finish Strong

The Earthquakes come into the match following a 3-1 home loss to St. Louis CITY SC. Already eliminated from playoff contention, San Jose will aim to close out the season with a positive performance in California.

San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy Officially Opens

San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy officially opened its doors this week, marking a historic milestone in North American talent development. Located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, the 28-acre residential academy provides boys aged 10-18 with world-class football training, character development, and education, including a full five-year scholarship for every student-athlete. The Academy launched this year with 17 U-13 student-athletes and will expand in future seasons to include additional age groups and girls' teams. Built alongside SDFC's Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, the facility connects young talent directly with the Club's first team and embodies Right to Dream's global philosophy, which has produced professional players such as Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra. For more on the Academy, visit SanDiegoFC.com/academy/right-to-dream.

SAN DIEGO FC VS SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 37

Saturday, Sept. 27 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:41 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Neil Sika (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Erasmo Provenza (PxP), Ivan Kasanzew (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD vs. SJ Game Notes

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Mikey Varas

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) LOCATION

Saturday, Sept. 27 2025 MLS Regular Season: San Diego FC vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

San Diego FC Postgame Media Availability with San Diego FC Head Coach Mikey Varas and Players

9:45 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.