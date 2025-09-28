Columbus Crew Blanked by Chicago Fire FC, 2-0
Published on September 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS:
Match Notes:
The Columbus Crew lost, 0-2, against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field.
Following the New York Red Bulls' 3-2 loss against New York City FC tonight, the Crew clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
The Black & Gold's 50 points through 32 matches are the Club's third-most through 32 matches since 2011 when MLS introduced the 34-match regular season schedule.
1. 2024 - 60 points (17-6-9)
2. 2023 - 53 points (15-8-9)
3. 2025 - 50 points (13-8-11)
4. 2012 - 49 points (14-11-7)
2018 - 48 points (13-10-9)
The loss snaps the Crew's eight-game unbeaten streak against Chicago Fire FC dating back to 2021 (7-1-1).
Goalkeeper Evan Bush started his 196th MLS match tonight.
In his sixth start of the season, Bush registered six saves and 26 completed passes.
The Crew travels to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Inter&Co Stadium [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, Oct. 4 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Inter&Co Stadium
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
