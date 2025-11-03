Crew Dominate FC Cincinnati to Force Game Three

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew won, 4-0, against FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

The Black & Gold leveled the series, 1-1. The only other time Columbus competed in a Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series was during the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, when the Club won 4-2 against Atlanta United FC on Nov. 7 at Lower.com Field en route to the 2023 MLS Cup.

The Crew improved their overall postseason record to 29-27-8.

In their MLS Playoff history, the Black & Gold have recorded 33 multigoal games.

Tonight marked the sixth time in Club history with four or more goals in a single playoff match. Additionally, it is the fourth time in Club history that Columbus has recorded four different goal scorers in a postseason match.

Tonight's 4-0 result was the Club's second all-time playoff win by four or more goals. The only other occurrence was a 5-1 win against D.C. United on Nov, 7, 1999.

Midfielder Max Arfsten netted the opening goal for the Crew in the 33rd minute.

Arfsten earned his fifth goal of 2025 in MLS play (incl. playoffs).

The midfielder has posted three career postseason goals, one in each of the past three seasons with the Black & Gold.

Arfsten registered the assist on Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe's goal and secondary assist on Defender Andrés Herrera's goal, his first two career postseason assists.

Forward Diego Rossi provided the assist to Arfsten's goal, his fifth in MLS play this season and sixth playoff assist overall.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost scored the Black & Gold's second goal of the match from a direct free kick in the 41st minute.

Chambost scored his second goal of 2025 and first playoff goal after logging one assist in 2024.

Defender Andrés Herrera drew the foul, which led to a red card for FC Cincinnati midfielder Yuya Kubo.

Defender Andrés Herrera notched the Crew's third goal of the match in the 65th minute.

Herrera registered his first postseason goal and fifth goal in MLS play this season (four in the regular season).

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe posted the assist with a well-timed cross, his third of 2025 MLS play including regular season.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe scored Columbus' fourth goal in the 69th minute, his first career playoff goal.

Russell-Rowe has recorded eight goals in MLS play this season, highlighted by a career-high seven goals during the regular season.

Defender Malte Amundsen registered the secondary assist on Russell-Rowe's score, his second career playoff assist and fourth of 2025 (three during the regular season).

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 19,506.

The Crew travel to face FC Cincinnati for Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 series on Saturday, Nov. 8. The official kick-off time of the match will be announced soon [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

